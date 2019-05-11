AHS: 1984 promises to slay fans of '80s horror

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, has been seriously tight-lipped about details regarding the upcoming ninth season of the FX anthology series. However, we've been able to squeak out a few more details about American Horror Story: 1984 and it looks like fans of 80s horror flicks will be in for a killer of a time.

That's the hint given to us from AHS's executive producer Tim Minear. Speaking to TheWrap Minear said, “I think it’s gonna be really scary, but a lot of fun like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat." Minear added, “This has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him, and I think it was time for him to do it.”

Murphy released the season title and a short teaser trailer on April 10 on Instagram. The short trailer is set to the song "Six Feet Under" by recording artist Billie Eilish. Eilish's characteristic reedy voice underscores the events unfolding onscreen. In the video, a young girl runs through a forest as someone chases her brandishing a large knife. The woman runs until she finds refuge in what looks to be a cabin. She leans against the door, taking a moment to collect herself. Take a peak at what happens next:

Yep, definitely serving some serious Friday the 13th vibes. The 80s brought us classics like Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Evil Dead (1981) and Poltergeist (1982). That's not even scratching the surface of the legendary horror film's released. We couldn't talk about '80s horror without mentioning Aliens (1986) or Child's Play (1988).

The idea of Ryan Murphy riffing off of 1980s horror is exciting for a couple of reasons. First, there's an element of camp to '80s horror which could work well given an update for today's television audience. The victims of '80s horror film villains seemed like caricatures of everyone from high school: the jock, the popular girl, the innocent, the goofball. It's exciting to think of what Murphy could do given those character archetypes. Second, slasher films like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th poked fun of social norms by exploiting viewers expectations of good and evil. Subverting cultural expectations is what Murphy and AHS is all about, so there's no reason to expect AHS:1984 will be any different.

There's been few details regarding the cast for AHS:1984 but we know of at least one returning AHS alum. Emma Roberts will play a yet-to-be-named character alongside Olympic medalist Gus Kenworth, who will make his acting debut as her boyfriend. Murphy made the casting announcement back in February and we think we're due for more (hint, hint).

Everything we find out about AHS: 1984 leaves us dying to know more. Until then, we'll keep nibbling on these morsels.