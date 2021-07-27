American Horror Story teases 'twice the terror' in bizarre trailer for Season 10: Double Feature

That's fine, FX — we didn't want to sleep tonight anyway. The network just released a new teaser for the delayed tenth season American Horror Story, and let's just say that it's... interesting. This thing needs to be seen to be believed. Just don't expect for restful dreams to come easy afterwards.

Subtitled Double Feature, Season 10 of the hit horror anthology will be broken up into two parts when it finally makes contact late next month. The first is titled "Red Tide," which looks like a tribute to the classic vampire flicks of Golden Age Hollywood. The second is called "Death Valley," which seems to be a send-up to the big-headed alien genre (and conspiracy theories) of the early Cold War years.

Whatever we are getting narratively — because this trailer gives absolutely no plot details away — fans are being promised "twice the terror" when compared with previous seasons.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of American Horror Story: Double Feature | Bad Omen - Season 10 Teaser | FX

Already postponed for more than a year due to pandemic and weather-related factors, Double Feature was forced to shut down production last week after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The new season, which began photography last December, had no health breaches until now.

Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Kaia Gerber are all set to appear in Season 10.

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX Wednesday, Aug. 25. New episodes will then be available to stream via FX on Hulu the following day. American Horror Stories, a spinoff of standalone stories that revisit some of the show's famous creatures, is currently airing.