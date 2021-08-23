FX prepares for 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' with creepy audio drama

Testing...testing... is this thing on? Ah, good. You're listening to SYFY WIRE Radio, where we bring you all the genre hits of yesterday, today, and tomorrow (yes, we can see the future). Anyway, FX is gearing up for the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature later this week with a three-part audio drama series. The three-to-eight-minute pieces are told through the voice of Rose Flynn, a nightly radio host for the fictional Provincetown public station known as KPCD 666.

Each story will connect to the first part of Season 10 of the hit anthology series — be it through locations, clues, and other surprises. Chapter 1 is already online and is sure to get the hairs on the back of your neck standing up with strange warnings of oversized roadkill and an unorthodox police report.

Listen below:

Video of American Horror Story: Double Feature | KPCD 666 CAPE RADIO: CHAPTER 1 - Season 10 | FX

Chapters 2 and 3 premiere on the official FX YouTube channel Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. EST.

The first part of Double Feature — subtitled "Red Tide" — follows a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter as they relocate to an isolated beach town (the aforementioned Provincetown) for the winter. Once the family is all settled in however, the locals begin to reveal their true selves. Based on that bizarre teaser trailer we got last month, we're guessing the residents are either vampires, aliens, or a mixture of both because...why not?

Long delayed by pandemic concerns, Season 10 of American Horror Story premieres on FX this Wednesday (Aug. 25) at 10 p.m. EST. New episodes will be available to stream via FX on Hulu the following day. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who co-created the show, serve as executive producers alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.