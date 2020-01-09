American Horror Story isn't ending with Season 10. It's been renewed for three more

News dropped earlier this year that American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy thought the campy genre anthology series would end after its 10th season. At the time, that was the last season Murphy was contracted for with FX, and fans were understandably miffed. But AHS, which recently ended its slasher-focused 1984 season, isn’t going anywhere soon, thanks to a new deal with the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American Horror Story has been renewed for three more seasons, making the show a sure bet through Season 13. That’s a giant (and appropriately spooky) number of seasons for any show, but especially an interwoven anthology series that revels in the silly, the schlocky, and the supernatural.

"Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said FX chairman John Landgraf, per THR. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

The highly watched series had its fate up in the air after Murphy signed a new overall deal with Netflix, leaving his future at any Fox company in flux. But it seems like FX knows a good thing when it sees it — especially since the series is a consistent performer even in its late stages.

The 10th season, which has already begun production, still has its theme and cast under wraps, but Murphy teases plenty of fan-favorite fun. With Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Emma Roberts just a few of the recurring cast members, some will almost certainly return for a 10th go-round.

“We’re working on an idea for Season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season,” Murphy had previously said in November. “So I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said yes, so that’s been great.” With Murphy's fears of cancellation assuaged, only his star-studded requests remain.

One of these, The Wrap confirms, will be happening. “I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson said -- though beyond that, she's in the dark. “I have no idea what it will be … But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character,” the actress concluded.

No word on exactly when the 10th season of AHS will premiere, but it’s on the docket for a 2020 launch.

