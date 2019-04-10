American Horror Story Season 9 takes note from Wonder Woman, will be set in 1984

Nicely surprising American Horror Story fans on social media today, co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed the nostalgic title of Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984. No, it hasn't escaped our minds that it's the same subtitle as the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

The announcement (made via Instagram) came with a video of a young woman being chased through the woods by a knife-wielding assailant. Set to calm music that jarringly clashes with the events onscreen, the footage finds the girl trying to hide in some kind of cabin or barn and makes the lethal (and rookie) mistake of leaning up against the flimsy wooden door, which the assailant drives his or her knife through.

Check it out below:

The significance of the 1984 isn't only notable for the fact that it was the same year in which the first Ghostbusters debuted in theaters. It's also the main setting for George Orwell's 1949 dystopian novel of the same name and has become synonymous with ruthless and institutionalized repression/oppression exercised by a powerful government against its people.

Clearly, the '80s craze in pop culture — greatly exemplified in shows like Stranger Things, The Americans, and The Goldbergs — shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, the phenomenon is becoming more omnipresent.

American Horror Story: 1984 hits FX this fall. Emma Roberts is set to return and it's a good bet that Sarah Paulson will as well. One familiar face we won't see in Season 9 is Evan Peters, who confirmed at WonderCon that he'd "sit a season out."