American Horror Story's most stylish seasons, ranked

Since it debuted in 2011, American Horror Story has served up Old Hollywood glam, ‘70s-inspired witches, and boho frocks. No matter how scary, twisted or a bloody, you can guarantee there will be at least one character’s wardrobe worth coveting (even if it ends up covered in blood).

Spanning a number of different time periods, AHS isn’t content with only delivering contemporary couture. The ninth installment (premiering this September) is going full mid-'80s, decking the cast out in short shorts, leopard print, spandex, and enough synthetic fabrics fit for any slasher flick. Another AHS guarantee is that the thirst levels of each season's cast are always high, even when committing various heinous acts. Sure, you might be peeking through your fingers as events unfold on screen, but the stylish aesthetic should help keep those nightmares at bay.

Credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth