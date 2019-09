American Horror Story's most stylish seasons, ranked

Since it debuted in 2011, American Horror Story has served up Old Hollywood glam, ‘70s-inspired witches, and boho frocks. No matter how scary, twisted or a bloody, you can guarantee there will be at least one character’s wardrobe worth coveting (even if it ends up covered in blood).

Spanning a number of different time periods, AHS isn’t content with only delivering contemporary couture. The ninth installment (premiering this September) is going full mid-'80s, decking the cast out in short shorts, leopard print, spandex, and enough synthetic fabrics fit for any slasher flick. Another AHS guarantee is that the thirst levels of each season's cast are always high, even when committing various heinous acts. Sure, you might be peeking through your fingers as events unfold on screen, but the stylish aesthetic should help keep those nightmares at bay.

Credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth

"American Horror Story: The Style of Scare" could be the title of a fashion-themed season; instead, it is the name given by the Paley Center in 2017, when six seasons of costumes from the anthology series were showcased before the release of Cult and Apocalypse. In celebrating the costuming of this series, this exhibition revealed the incredible world-building of Lou Eyrich and her team (Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko designed for Murder House). Clothes are a big aspect of visual storytelling, and even when the narrative is lackluster the costumes of AHS are striking. There is a reason why six out of eight seasons have been nominated for Outstanding Costume Design at the Emmys (Eyrich has won three Emmys for her work on AHS so far). Before the '80s take over, SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS ranks which outing has the most desirable closet.