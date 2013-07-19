Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
ff_supergraphics_cosplay_2f.jpg

Amusing infographic charts the quality of Comic-Con's Spidey cosplay

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 19, 2013

In the swell of geeky costumes at San Diego Comic-Con, is there anything to be learned? Yes.

If you got to enough conventions, you start to see patterns emerging. Certain costumes get more love than others, some are easier to pull off, there are many that are done by both genders.

Tim Leong was able to see through the mass of Slave Leias, Doctors and Deadpools and achieve true cosplay enlightenment. And what better to do with that wisdom than to make a series of infographics about costumes? Pacman character distribution, baldness of Professor X cosplayers and, as you saw above, the quality of Spider-Man costumes. 

You can check out all of them here. But, before you do, tell us -- what cosplay tendencies have you noticed at SDCC this year?

(via Wired)

