An Adventure Time binge guide for Marceline the Vampire Queen

We're all stuck indoors and the world is a mess, so why not binge some quality TV? We here at SYFY FANGRRLS have created binge guides to help you skip right to your favorite characters and TV shows.

And if you're looking for a feel-good show, there isn't much that's feeler-gooder (technical term) than Adventure Time. And, yeah, I love Finn and Jake and Bubblegum. But, there's really only one queen to stan: Marceline the Vampire (wait for it) Queen.

There's so much to love about Marceline. She's a badass thousand-year-old vampire with daddy issues. She's complex and torn about her vampirism. She's bisexual and her long-term relationship with Bubblegum is just hashtag relationship goals. Oh, Bubbline.

In terms of rewatching, though, Marceline is one of the characters with the best continuity in a series known for continuity. Season 1 will set up bits, gags, and stories that won't pay off until three, four, even five seasons later, but when they do, bb, you'll be so glad you hung in there.

Without further ado, here is the very best of Marceline — for now! If all goes as planned, we should be getting a new series, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, sometime in 2020. Episode 2, titled "Obsidian," is supposed to be all about our favorite angsty vampire.

Credit: Cartoon Network

Season 1: Episode 12 "Evicted"

The first time we meet Marceline the Vampire Queen she arrives at the treehouse and informs Jake and Finn that it's actually her house, though she thanks them for caring for it. Our adventurous duo flips out, finds a new home, but whoopsie, that one was Marcy's too.

Season 1: Episode 22 "Henchman"

Finn and Jake are terrified of Marceline, so when they find her yelling at a henchman, Finn decides to take the henchman's place. But don't worry, it turns out Marceline is way cooler than Finn ever imagined.

Season 2: Episode 1 "It Came from the Nightosphere"

When Finn meddles with Marceline's personal life, he creates a portal to the Nightosphere, calling forth Marceline's dad. Daddy Dearest likes to nom souls and the whole of Ooo is in danger! Good one, Finn.

This episode features the first Marceline song and you're gonna love it.

Season 2: Episode 20 "Go with Me"

Jake tries to help Finn ask Princess Bubblegum on a date and pulls Marcy in on the process. Marcy wants to help because "it'll be funny." We get our very first hint of these two as salty exes and you'll be sitting on pins and needles until you learn more.

Trying to teach him what girls like, Marceline proceeds to take Finn on the ideal date: running with wolves, roughhousing, howling at the moon. Check, check, check.

Season 2: Episode 26 "Heat Signature"

Marceline has Jake and Finn over to watch a movie with her ghost friends. When they complain about not being able to float, Marcy decides to turn them into vampires — JK she's just messing with them. But they're her friends, so she can do that. And she will have none of anyone trying to hurt her buddies.

Season 3: Episode 3 "Memory of a Memory"

Marcy is cast into a sleeping spell that Finn and Jake must save her from! This is the first time we really get to see some of her backstory, including meeting her extremely sh***y ex Ash. This trippy memory-infused episode is an exemplar of what makes Adventure Time so great. And, don't worry, Ash gets kicked in the nards and we all laugh.

Season 3: Episode 10 "What Was Missing"

The Door Lord steals beloved objects of our heroes, but he missed with the wrong Super Friends. Kind of. When Princess Bubblegum critiques Marcy's awesome song, it becomes undeniably clear that they are exes who still have pretty bad beef.

The song Marcy sings is just angsty bad girl (read: sad girl) lyrics about an ex. Singing "I shouldn't be the one who has to make up to you, so why do I want to?" while looking at someone doesn't exactly scream platonic friends.

Video of Adventure Time Marceline - I&#039;m Just Your Problem Credit: Cartoon Network

Season 3: Episode 21 "Marceline's Closet"

Finn and Jake are punks and go into Marceline's house while she's gone. When she comes home, they hide in her closet and get more insight into Marcy's life than they ever wanted.

Season 4: Episodes 5 and 6 "Return to the Nightosphere" and "Daddy's Little Monster"

The Nightosphere is quite literally a hellscape that Finn and Jake must navigate, but what the here got them to come in the first place? Oh right, Marcy and her dad are trying to make up. Let's just say that things are tense around the ol' hellhole.

Season 4: Episode 25 "I Remember You"

When they get together to jam, we learn that Ice King and Marcy go way back. No like way, way back, like 1,000 years back. It's actually super duper sweet and super duper sad.

Season 5: Episode 14 "Simon & Marcy"

In this flashback episode, we follow toddler Marcy as she and Simon navigate the wreckage of our world. Marcy is little and sick and Simon needs to get her chicken soup. But monsters lurk everywhere and the crown Simon wields makes him act terribly.

There very cool reveal about Bubblegum in this episode, so look out for her signature bright pink color.

Credit: Cartoon Network

Season 5: Episode 29 "The Sky Witch"

Marceline needs Princess Bubblegum's help to get something of hers back from the Sky Witch Maja. The whole episode is filled with delightful Bubbline moments, including Bubblegum making a huge sacrifice to help Marcy get a prized possession back.

Also, the above GIF is from this episode and yeah, that's Marcy's shirt. Let me repeat myself: THAT'S MARCY'S SHIRT.

Season 5: Episode 38 "Red Starved"

While on a mission for Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Jake, and Finn get stuck underground by a cave-in. Marcy gets hungry and threatens to eat Jake who also gets hungry and tries to cook Marcy. Talk about shenanigans!

Season 5: Episode 48 "Betty"

When the crown's power is stripped away, Ice King becomes Simon again and only wants to say goodbye to his love, Betty. Marceline loves him so much that she makes a major sacrifice and Simon gets a new chance with Betty.

Season 6: Episode 14 "Princess Day"

Marceline and Lumpy Space Princess play pranks on Princess Breakfast because she's a jerk. They debate the nature of good and bad, but really they're just hilarious and judge-y.

Credit: Cartoon Network

Season 7: Episode 2 "Varmints"

Marceline helps Princess Bubblegum keep watch over her new "kingdom" (a pumpkin patch) after Bubblegum is deposed. They end up tracking down the varmints plaguing her crop and along the way see some old graffiti they made when they were wee babes. This episode really illustrates why they broke up in the first place—and what hope they have of rekindling their flame.

Season 7: Episodes 6-13 "Stakes" Parts 1-8

These eight episodes tell Marceline's story about how she became a vampire, how she became a queen, and what happened to the last humans (besides Finn). We get to meet her mom and see how hard surviving the apocalypse was on Marcy. If you've been wondering how Marcy got all her cool powers, you're in luck. It's also a great episode if you love to see a badass woman kill vampires, which hello, of course you do.

Season 8: Episode 1 "Broke His Crown"

Marceline and Princess Bubblegum go to visit the Ice King and end up entering the reality contained in his crown. Their hilarious interactions are the queer experience ™ in a nutshell: flirting, annoying each other, spending time with your person's family, and awkwardly answering questions about "boyfriends."

Season 9: Episodes 2-9 "Elements"

Things have gotten a bit wonky while Finn and Jake were gone. No one is quite like they were before, but Marceline still loves Princess Bubblegum—and saves her the only way she knows how.

Season 9: Episode 11 "Ketchup"

BMO and Marceline hang out and tell each other stories. Prepare your heart for tender awesomeness and very cute animation styles.

Season 10: Episode 7 "Marcy & Hunson"

Daddy's back and he wants to make amends…but will Marcy give AF? I mean, only kind of. He's still a huge jerk. And when Marcy has a concert (that he RUINS), we get to hear another epic song.

Credit: Cartoon Network

Season 10: Episode 13 "The Ultimate Adventure: Come Along with Me"

All-out war wages in the Land of Ooo in the series finale. Usually, Marceline couldn't care less, but when Princess Bubblegum is threatened, we see how much she cares. And at long last, THEY KISS ONSCREEN.