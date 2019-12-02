An extremely goofy podcast about an Extremely Goofy Movie [Ep. 112]

Gawrsh, it's actually happening!

This week on The Fandom Files, we finally went meta and indulged our obsession with 1995's A Goofy Movie and 2000's An Extremely Goofy Movie! It's been years in the making, both because we've been doing this show since November 2017 and because Emily has been devoted to the two Disneytoon movies since childhood.

The episode was worth the wait; as you will discover, we rewatched both Goofy movies and discussed in very deep detail their many funny moments and deeper messages. We also spoke with both a fan caller and Emily's sister about what the movies mean to them, testimonials that prove just how much all kinds of art can move us.

