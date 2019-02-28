Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Tag: Movies
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Tag: Movies
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981

Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Feb 28, 2019

Jay Douglas passed away on Tuesday after suffering from a heart attack in Green Valley, Arizona, according to Deadline. While Douglas might not have been a household name, he became one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of cult films starting back in 1995.

That was the year he joined Anchor Bay Entertainment, where he spent the next 10 years defining the company's collection of obscure genre films, long-forgotten classics, and some of the most infamous horror movies ever made. Anchor Bay became renowned in genre circles for their meticulous treatment of such cinematic oddities, particularly in a pre-streaming era where movies like that weren't always easy to come by. 

"Our goal is to elevate these old films and B movies — if that’s what you call them," Douglas told the New York Times back in 1998. 

In many ways, it was because of Douglas' work that some of our favorites found a second life in home video — horror classics like Dawn of the Dead and The Hills Have Eyes, outsider oddities such as Repo Man, and vintage superhero epics like 1984's Supergirl. In some cases, his work helped resurrect entire careers. 

"Jay and Anchor Bay were instrumental in rekindling interest in the Evil Dead movies,” Bruce Campbell told Deadline earlier today, as Anchor Bay's acquisition of the Evil Dead franchise gave the actor's career a second wind. "For that, my partners and I will always be grateful. He was fun and smart and really a special guy."

Similarly, Douglas helped cement Anchor Bay's reputation through the friendships he formed with John Landis, Dario Argento, and the late George Romero. But regardless of who made the film, Douglas was known for tirelessly tracking down the best possible prints and negatives before redistributing them. 

After his tenure at Anchor Bay, Douglas started working with Blue Underground, and eventually headed up the film division of Ryko Distribution.

In a 2002 interview with City Beat, Douglas spoke candidly about the affection for the films he worked with.

"All of our movies, the movies that we license, I call 'ambitiously flawed.' It’s much more fun to watch movies that went wrong, not in terms of being bad art, but movies that were mishandled on the marketing end, or movies that were maybe ahead of their time."

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jay Douglas
Tag: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Tag: Bruce Campbell
Tag: B-Movies
Tag: Cult movies
Tag: obituary

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Jorge Grau
Tag: The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue
Jorge Grau
Jorge Grau, Spanish cult director of The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue, passes away at 88
Josh Weiss
Dec 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: obituary
Tag: Beverly Owen
Beverly Owen The Munsters
Beverly Owen, The Munsters' original Marilyn, dies at 81
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Morgan Woodward
Morgan Woodward via Getty Images Albert L Ortega 2019
Star Trek original series guest star Morgan Woodward dead at 93
Benjamin Bullard
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Toni Myers
Tag: IMAX
A Beautiful Planet
Toni Myers, IMAX documentary filmmaker, passes away at 75
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1