And now, for no reason whatsoever, a list of thirst-inducing Marvel moments of pure sex

SEX!

Okay, now that we have your attention, let's talk about sex. Specifically, let's take a look at some moments of pure, unadulterated, down and dirty passion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU is a stridently PG-13 franchise that's designed to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, so as is typical with such family-friendly series, the movies aren't exactly weighed down by orgies.

Of course, that's not to say they're without their pleasures. We're only human, after all, and not even the eternal sweetness of The Walt Disney Company can deny a bit of beefcake now and then. Sure, it's not much, but you don't see us saying no to it now, do you? We like what we like and we're here to enjoy that for intensely deep and thematically interesting reasons. This is unrelated to any drama you may have heard concerning beloved Spanish auteurs who make unbearably sexy movies and whose opinions we deeply respect.

We swear.