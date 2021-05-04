Andrew Garfield is the latest Spider-Man to deny cameo rumors: 'I would've gotten a call by now'

The probability of Tom Holland meeting up with his two Peter Parker predecessors — Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire — in Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year gets less and less likely with each passing week. Appearing on an episode of MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield became the second Spidey actor after Holland to vehemently deny rampant rumors that he is going to appear in the movie, which is expected to bust the multiverse wide open with a starring role for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and cameos from Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (whose appearance was recently confirmed by Molina himself) and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

"There's nothing to ruin," a laughing Garfield said when podcast host Josh Horowitz attempted to elicit a wall-crawling tease out of the British actor. "It's f—ing hilarious to me. Because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often 'Spider-Man' is trending and it's like people freaking out about a thing ... I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.' Listen, I can't speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

Garfield compared the No Way Home theories to Werewolf (sometimes known as Mafia), a party game in which one player assumes the role of a killer and attempts to avoid detection. "I think it's kind of similar where you're convincing everyone that you're not in the mafia," he explained. "I feel like I'm in a game of f—ing Werewolf where I'm like, 'I'm not the werewolf! I promise you I am not the werewolf!' And everyone's like, 'You're the werewolf! You're the f—ing werewolf!!'

He underscored that with: "I did not get a call. I would've gotten a call by now. That's all I'll say." With that said, he's not opposed to reprising the role. "Look," he finished. "I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they'll call me and say like, 'Hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing a market research thing."

Garfield played Peter Parker across two movies that carried The Amazing Spider-Man title. Helmed by indie filmmaker Marc Webb (his surname along qualified him for the job), the duology brought in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The first entry holds a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with its sequel weighing in at 51 percent.

Directed by the returning Jon Watts and part of Marvel's Phase 4, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Friday, Dec. 17.