Latest Stories

Venom: First Host
Tag: Fangrrls
Venom's guide to parenting
Batman #94 - (W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Francesco Mattina
Tag: Comics
James Tynion IV breaks down Punchline, the Designer's video game origins, and 'Joker War'
AMC theaters
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: AMC hopes to reopen in June; Spielberg movie club; fan-made Lando trilogy
Catwoman: Her Sister's Keeper
Tag: Fangrrls
Catwoman and the case for decriminalization of sex work
Andrew Jack Star Wars The Force Awakens
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Andrew Jack, dialect coach for Star Wars sequel trilogy, dead at 76 from coronavirus complications

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2020

Andrew Jack, a veteran dialect coach for Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, has died at the age of 76 from coronavirus complications. Per TMZ, which broke the news, Jack passed away Tuesday morning at a hospital outside of London. This was confirmed by his rep, Jill McCullough.

Having worked in Hollywood since the early 1980s, Jack was known for "teaching countless actors different accents and dialects over the years on blockbuster films," writes TMZ. As such, helping John Boyega (who plays Finn) craft an American accent over his native British one was most likely one of Jack's main responsibilities in the galaxy far, far away. He also played the minor role of Resistance leader, Major Caluan Ematt, in The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

His dialect work extended to Lucasfilm's two spinoff projects: Rogue One and Solo.

Andrew Jack Star Wars The Last Jedi

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Jack was in the U.K. for the production of Matt Reeves' The Batman, which went on hold earlier this month as the growing pandemic became more of a global threat. The comic book film stars Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) as Bruce Wayne. It was Jack's second Caped Crusader movie after working on 2005's Batman Begins. That project also featured a non-American speaker, Christian Bale, stepping into the role of Gotham City's Dark Knight.

Across his storied career, Jack also served as the dialect coach for Tomorrow Never DiesThe Fellowship of the RingDie Another Day, The Two TowersThe Return of the King, Alien vs. Predator, Sunshine, Sherlock Holmes, The Wolfman, REDCaptain America: The First AvengerHansel & Gretel: Witch HuntersGuardians of the GalaxyThor: Ragnarok, and Dolittle.

Collaborating with Chris Hemsworth on Ragnarok led to several more team-ups with the God of Thunder for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Men in Black: International.

Jack is survived by his wife, who is currently quarantined in Australia.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: Andrew Jack
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: coronavirus

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker