Andrew Jack, dialect coach for Star Wars sequel trilogy, dead at 76 from coronavirus complications

Andrew Jack, a veteran dialect coach for Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, has died at the age of 76 from coronavirus complications. Per TMZ, which broke the news, Jack passed away Tuesday morning at a hospital outside of London. This was confirmed by his rep, Jill McCullough.

Having worked in Hollywood since the early 1980s, Jack was known for "teaching countless actors different accents and dialects over the years on blockbuster films," writes TMZ. As such, helping John Boyega (who plays Finn) craft an American accent over his native British one was most likely one of Jack's main responsibilities in the galaxy far, far away. He also played the minor role of Resistance leader, Major Caluan Ematt, in The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

His dialect work extended to Lucasfilm's two spinoff projects: Rogue One and Solo.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Jack was in the U.K. for the production of Matt Reeves' The Batman, which went on hold earlier this month as the growing pandemic became more of a global threat. The comic book film stars Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) as Bruce Wayne. It was Jack's second Caped Crusader movie after working on 2005's Batman Begins. That project also featured a non-American speaker, Christian Bale, stepping into the role of Gotham City's Dark Knight.

Across his storied career, Jack also served as the dialect coach for Tomorrow Never Dies, The Fellowship of the Ring, Die Another Day, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, Alien vs. Predator, Sunshine, Sherlock Holmes, The Wolfman, RED, Captain America: The First Avenger, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, and Dolittle.

Collaborating with Chris Hemsworth on Ragnarok led to several more team-ups with the God of Thunder for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Men in Black: International.

Jack is survived by his wife, who is currently quarantined in Australia.