WIRE Buzz: Andrew Scott joins His Dark Materials; Resident Evil reboot still in progress; more

The world of His Dark Materials had better brace itself, because Dr. Moriarty is coming to town. Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag, Black Mirror) is set to play a major new role in the show's second season.

Deadline reports that Scott will play Colonel John Parry in the co-production between HBO and the BBC. He is the father of Will Parry (Amir Wilson), who features very prominently in The Subtle Knife, the second book in Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials series. Though Will Parry is from our world, his father accidentally transported into Lyra's alternate world... that world being the one where the first season will take place. While in Lyra's world, Parry the Elder becomes a scholar and a shaman, and he has a daemon that takes the form of an osprey.

Video of His Dark Materials: Season 1 | San Diego Comic Con Trailer | HBO

There is reason for excitement, because neither Will Parry nor his father have ever made it to screen before. The Golden Compass in 2007 ended before they had a chance to enter the tale, so fans will not only get their long awaited adventure with Will, they'll get Andrew "Hot Priest" Scott playing his father, too.

The inaugural season of His Dark Materials will debut later this year, and will star Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James Cosmo.

The reboot of the Resident Evil films (which were based on the hugely popular game series) is still very much in development. Though we knew that this was in the works, we now have a better idea about what we can expect, courtesy of writer/director Johannes Roberts.

“We are in active development of that at the moment," Roberts tells ScreenRant. "I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really."

Roberts also notes that things might lean a little more into horror and less into the pulp of the former movies: "It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Though the original series of films all starred Milla Jovovich in full action mode, that character has never existed in the world of the games. The game series was more of a survival horror experience, requiring stealth, tactics, and puzzle-solving over rushing in with guns blazing.

This reboot-in-progress should not be confused with the potential Netflix series based on the property, which was reported in January. There has been no news on that front for a while, so we don't know if plans for that series ended up surviving or not.

Speaking of horrifying survival experiences in video games, let's switch those horror gears into overdrive and take a new look at an immersive video game based on The Blair Witch Project. Coming from Lionsgate Games and Bloober Team, the first-person based Blair Witch gives you a very personal look at a descent into the Black Hills Forest, as well as madness itself.

Take a look at the new story trailer right here:

Video of Blair Witch - Insanity Trailer

"Insanity" is the perfect way to describe this trailer. Much like the original film felt quite real thanks to the use of found footage, this game uses first-person mechanics to make the gaming experience feel a bit literal. Usually that's a good thing, but not in the case of anything Blair Witch related. This game looks like it's going to send us breaking every screen in sight after five minutes of terrified playing.

Blair Witch arrives to stand in the corner and scare the hell out of you on Aug. 30, only on Xbox One and PC.