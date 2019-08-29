Andy Muschietti confirms he's directing The Flash, excited for 'a beautiful human story'

Gotta go fast! In early June, it was reported that IT director, Andy Muschietti, was circling the directing gig for Warner Bros.' standalone Flash film, which has suffered several setbacks due to directors ducking out of the project last minute. Recently speaking with Fandango, the filmmaker not only confirmed that he had officially boarded the movie as its brave captain, but he also voiced his excitement over its core story.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it,” he said. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

Ironically, he'll be the third horror-comfortable director to undertake DCEU installment after James Wan (Aquaman) and David. F. Sandberg (Shazam!). Perhaps these auteur of terror are the best bet DC's shared cinematic universe has of standing up to the juggernaut that is Marvel. It's still unclear whether horror has a place in the world of Barry Allen, but if Wan and Sandberg were able to naturally weave the spine-tingling genre into their movies via the Trench and the Seven Deadly Sins, then we have faith that Muschietti can do the same.

Warner Bros.

In addition, his directorial confirmation comes just a week after Ezra Miller, who is committed to reprise the role of Allen, stated that the long-gestating Flash feature will definitely be happening once Fantastic Beasts 3 is wrapped.

"I’ll tell you the ones that I can tell you about, because they’re absolutely confirmed," the actor revealed.

With production expected to begin prepping sometime in 2020, it is possible that could see The Flash movie as early as 2021 — so long as there aren't any more bumps in the road. If Muschietti holds the line and doesn't exit the project, everything will finally lock into place. The screenplay was written by Christina Hodson, the scribe behind two other entries in the DCEU: Birds of Prey and Batgirl.

Muschietti's next theatrical release will be It: Chapter Two (also a Warner production), which opens next Friday, Sep. 6.