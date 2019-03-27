Latest Stories

Count Dooku Christopher Lee Attack of the Clones
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Zachary Quinto goes In Search Of; Count Dooku gets an audio book; more
NASA Milky Way VR experience
Tag: Science
See the Milky Way from its center with NASA’s 4K 360-degree VR simulation
Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
matrixphone.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Angelina Jolie

Report: Angelina Jolie in talks for Marvel's The Eternals

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 27, 2019

Angelina Jolie could be making her debut in the MCU in the near future. The actress is reportedly in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The feature is being directed by Chloe Zhao, who was selected to helm the project back in September, from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. 

Details are, of course, scarce, but it's being reported that one aspect to the script is a love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes her life with humans.

There's no official word on what role Jolie would play, but she's got that unique charisma that would lend itself to the immortal witch Sersi. However, Jolie's already playing the title character in the Maleficent sequel, reprising a role she first played in 2014, so that might be a little typecast-y. 

There's also Thena, an immortal warrior-scholar who's equal parts intelligent and formidable. And there's an outside chance Jolie could play Margo Damian, but she’s a minor character in the comics so that's probably unlikely — though Disney hired James Gunn back, so really anything's possible. 

The Eternals were originally created by Jack Kirby and first published in the summer of 1976. The story centered around a group of near-immortal beings known as Eternals, who've shared Earth with humanity for so long they're often mistaken as gods. 

Marvel has continued to gradually explore the cosmic side of its universe, most recently with Captain Marvel and likely continuing with Avengers: Endgame. With no intention of slowing down, an entire movie dedicated to some of the oldest beings in existence seems like the natural way forward toward its grand cinematic vision. 

There's also the fact that Jeff Goldblum has high hopes that his version of The Grandmaster and Benicio del Toro's The Collector will eventually get some screentime together, and an Eternals movie seems like the ideal setting for that to happen. 

Who do you think Jolie should play in The Eternals? Let us know in the comments. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Angelina Jolie
Tag: The Eternals
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Tessa Thompson
Tag: Brie Larson
Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie
Tessa Thomspon and Brie Larson exchange Avengers fan art, turns out Carol and Valkyrie are besties
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Terry Gilliam
Thanos Josh Brolin Avengers: Infinity War
Terry Gilliam still doesn't like superhero movies, but he does have an exception: Infinity War
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: MCU
Avengers: Infinity War Captain America, War Machine, Black Widow
Avengers: Endgame writer says it's impossible to reboot a single part of the MCU
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Fantastic Four
Dark Phoenix Mystique
X-Men, Fantastic 4 probably won't hit the MCU until at least 2021 or later
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3