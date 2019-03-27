Report: Angelina Jolie in talks for Marvel's The Eternals

Angelina Jolie could be making her debut in the MCU in the near future. The actress is reportedly in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature is being directed by Chloe Zhao, who was selected to helm the project back in September, from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Details are, of course, scarce, but it's being reported that one aspect to the script is a love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes her life with humans.

There's no official word on what role Jolie would play, but she's got that unique charisma that would lend itself to the immortal witch Sersi. However, Jolie's already playing the title character in the Maleficent sequel, reprising a role she first played in 2014, so that might be a little typecast-y.

There's also Thena, an immortal warrior-scholar who's equal parts intelligent and formidable. And there's an outside chance Jolie could play Margo Damian, but she’s a minor character in the comics so that's probably unlikely — though Disney hired James Gunn back, so really anything's possible.

The Eternals were originally created by Jack Kirby and first published in the summer of 1976. The story centered around a group of near-immortal beings known as Eternals, who've shared Earth with humanity for so long they're often mistaken as gods.

Marvel has continued to gradually explore the cosmic side of its universe, most recently with Captain Marvel and likely continuing with Avengers: Endgame. With no intention of slowing down, an entire movie dedicated to some of the oldest beings in existence seems like the natural way forward toward its grand cinematic vision.

There's also the fact that Jeff Goldblum has high hopes that his version of The Grandmaster and Benicio del Toro's The Collector will eventually get some screentime together, and an Eternals movie seems like the ideal setting for that to happen.

Who do you think Jolie should play in The Eternals? Let us know in the comments.