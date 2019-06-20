WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds 2 lays a trailer; Midsommar teaser; Little Monsters clip; more

Pigs, and birds, and trolls—OH MY! Oh, and then you've got creepy summer festivals and kids thrust into the middle of a zombie outbreak. This edition of WIRE Buzz is pretty nuts, folks!

A new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 just hatched this morning from Sony Pictures Animation. In the follow-up to the 2016 adaptation of the popular mobile game, Red the bird (Jason Sudeikis) must join forces with Leonard the pig (Bill Hader) to defeat a new frozen enemy named Zeta (Leslie Jones).

Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, and Danny McBride are also returning to voice the characters of Chuck, Mighty Eagle, and Bomb, respectively.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Video of THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 - Final Trailer

Co-directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, the sequel also features the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Brown, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Nicki Minaj, David Dobrik, Colleen Ballinge, Raya Abirached, Brooklyn Prince, JoJo Siwa, and Beck Bennett.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into theaters Aug. 14.

If you're hankering for some horror fodder tinged with a dash of comedy for flavor, we've got you covered and then some with a new teaser for Midsommar and a never-before-seen clip from Little Monsters.

The former is Ari Aster's first follow-up to Hereditary and focuses on a Swedish festival that begins to turn horribly dark. The latter is a post-apocalyptic zombie-comedy about a kindergarten teacher (played by Lupita Nyong’o) guiding her class across a wasteland of the flesh-eating undead.

Watch both videos below:

Video of Little Monsters | Clip

Midsommar opens July 3. Reviews thus far have been mainly positive.

Little Monsters was acquired by Hulu and NEON at Sundance, but does not have a release date just yet.

DreamWorks Animation released its own sequel trailer this morning for Trolls World Tour (aka Trolls 2), the follow-up to the 2016 film based on the toys of the same name by Thomas Dam.

Bringing back the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, World Tour expands the universe of the first movie by introducing other types of trolls who specialize in genres of music that are not pop: rock, country, classical, funk, and techno.

The main action kicks off when Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) set out to collect all the musical strings in order to destroy all other types of music except rock n' roll. To stop this, Poppy and Branch must unify the other kingdoms against this new threat. On their journey, they'll be aided by Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches), and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar).

Watch the initial footage below:

Video of TROLLS WORLD TOUR | OFFICIAL TRAILER

"Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film," says the official release. "From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond."

Walt Dohrn, co-director of the first movie, is overseeing the sequel, which will again feature original music by Timberlake, who was nominated for an Oscar last time around thanks to his original song, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The film starts touring in theaters everywhere next spring.

Take a gander at all the cavalcade of newly-released posters and images for Trolls World Tour in the media gallery below...