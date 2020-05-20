Animal Crossing Chronicles: FANGRRLS Cosplay Party Round-Up

We've discussed how sometimes Animal Crossing: New Horizons is too real in mostly a negative, *shakes fist at capitalism* sense before, but there are also benefits to being able to create a fictional island life at a time when you're maybe unable to leave your own home. Most of 2020's big conventions have been canceled or postponed, meaning that the usual opportunities for showing creativity through cosplay and costumes have dried up.

In Animal Crossing, you can recreate your favorite movie scenes and essentially create the cosplay closet you always wanted without the cost or space limitations. And thus, SYFY FANGRRLS hosted our first-ever Animal Crossing Cosplay Party on Twitter to give talented creators the opportunity to show off their hard work.

Take a look at this amazing cosplay from the party and pretend like we were all at a convention together.

Make sure to follow @SYFYFANGRRLS on Twitter to find out when the next Animal Crossing Cosplay Party is taking place and make sure to check out #FGACCosplay hashtag to see all of the cosplay party fun.