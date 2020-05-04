Animal Crossing Chronicles: When it gets too real

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released into this banana pants time as a balm for our souls. It was a space we could still go outside and be social, there were fish to catch, flowers to plant, neighbors to hassle. It's provided a sense of normalcy for so many — so I've been more consistent about changing my clothes in a video game than in real life, everything's fine. We're all fine.

All that said: There are times when this game — with a painfully, and frustratingly bell-based economy — gets, um, too real.