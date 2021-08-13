Animaniacs: Sing along with the Warner siblings with exclusive lyric videos from Hulu reboot

It's time for an ANI-MANI-ACS...exclusive. To celebrate the release of the Season 1 soundtrack for the recent Hulu revival of the subversive cartoon, Warner Bros. has called upon SYFY WIRE to debut two exclusive lyric videos. We were only too happy to oblige and bounce around the Burbank lot with the lovably chaotic Warner siblings.

Both musical numbers come from the reboot premiere and revolve around how much has changed since Animaniacs left the airwaves more than 20 years ago. Presidents and cultural norms may have shifted, but the core creative team behind the iconic property — save for creator Tom Ruegger — has not. Steven Spielberg is still an executive producer, while Yakko, Wakko, and Dot continue to be voiced by the trio of Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille. Maurice LaMarche rounds out the OG crew as the voice of Brain, the megalomaniacal lab mouse who is always trying to take over the world with the dim-witted Pinky (also Paulsen).

"I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” Spielberg said when the revival was first announced in 2018. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot."

Watch both videos below:

Video of Animaniacs: S1 Soundtrack | Reboot It | WaterTower

Video of Animaniacs: S1 Soundtrack | The Catch-Up Song | WaterTower

“Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu," said Craig Erwich, SVP of Content at Hulu. "This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the #1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”

“Yakko, Wakko and Dot have been waiting impatiently inside the water tower, and now their hilarious brand of animated chaos will be unleashed — again! We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Amblin and Hulu for new episodes of Animaniacs, filled with endless laughs — and ongoing plots for world domination by Pinky and the Brain,” added Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Parents who grew up with the cartoon now have new episodes to share with their own families.”

The complete first season of the Animaniacs reboot is now streaming on Hulu. A second season, which was confirmed by the Disney-owned streamer last weekend, is scheduled to burst out of the Warner Bros. water tower in early November.