The Animaniacs catch up on the 21st century in full, 'insany' trailer for Hulu reboot

The Warner siblings are back and better than ever in the official trailer for Hulu's Animaniacs reboot. True to form, Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wackko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) are very much aware of how much time has passed since the original series was canceled in the late 1990s.

They're right at home in a post-Deadpool world and have a lot to catch up on, like mobile tablets, quinoa wraps, and, most importantly, Queen Bae. Meanwhile, Pinky (also voiced by Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche) are still trying to take over the world, but must adapt to the modern woes of catfishing and Instagram likes.

No one is safe from the Warners' lampooning tendencies — not even President Donald Trump — who appears as a Jason and the Argonauts-style cyclops. Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer, while Wellesley Wild (Family Guy) takes up the post of showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr is on board as co-executive producer.

Check out the trailer now:

Video of Animaniacs (Official) Trailer | A Hulu Original

"What would the Warners say about DNA testing, or [what] would Pinky and the Brain say about internet privacy?" Wild said at this year's NYCC. "We could just drop these familiar, timeless characters into these scenarios and see where it went. But our main goal was to make something that kept the original show's DNA, which is that perfect balance of sophisticated jokes that [goes] a little over your head if you're a kid, maybe, and then characters getting smashed on the head with a hammer."

"I was really attracted to the variety-show aspect of it," Swarr said. "Like putting a bunch of different ideas in and jam-packing it full. I think Wellesley and I like a lot of shows that are visually diverse, so we tried to bring that into the show. It felt like the original show was drawn the same way, and our show really breaks that. We try to go to visually different places, and it kind of updates it."

Credit: Hulu

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serve as executive producers.

The all-new Animaniacs (comprised of 13 episodes) arrives on Hulu Friday, Nov. 20.