Helloooo, Season 2! Animaniacs reveals the hit revival's return to Hulu with new trailer

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot have taken a breather in the Warner Bros watertower since the Animaniacs returned with new episodes on Hulu last November, but it's almost time for them to reappear again! Today during the Hulu Television Critics Association Summer press day, the streaming network announced that the animated series returns with 13 brand new episodes on Friday, November 5, 2021.

As with the first season, Pinky and the Brain will also be back for more nightly plots to "Take over the world!" and Season 1 additions, Starbox and Cindy, will make more appearances. The new season also promises "some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

Watch the Season 2 teaser trailer:

Video of Animaniacs Season 2 | Date Announcement | Hulu

The Animaniacs revival is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Sam Register, and is showrun by Wellesley Wild. The first season of the revival was received well by audiences and critics alike, earning a positive Rotten Tomatoes score, along with six Daytime Emmy Award nominations. It won four Emmys including Outstanding Voice Directing for a Animated Series and Best Original Song for "Suffragette City."