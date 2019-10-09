WIRE Buzz: Animaniacs voice cast confirmed for reboot; The Turning trailer; Doctor Sleep posters

The Animaniacs are coming back to TV and they’ll sound just like you remember. After news broke early last year that the animated classic series would be getting a new iteration on Hulu from returning executive producer Steven Spielberg, the fandom was abuzz but full of questions.

Questions like “Will I recognize Yakko, Wakko, and Dot?” According to a tweet from voice actor Rob Paulsen, the answer is yes.

The non-fake article in reference cites this tweet:

This, from an unofficial Animaniacs podcast, shows Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky), Tress MacNeille (Dot), Jess Harnell (Wakko), and Maurice LaMarche (Brain) all gathered together to return to Animaniacs duty. With confirmation from Paulsen that everyone is back in the saddle, nostalgic cartoon fans should be thrilled that two new seasons of the show will be streaming soon.

The Animaniacs will return to Hulu sometime in 2020.

Next, The Turning is capitalizing on its recently released and creepy images by unleashing its first full trailer onto the world. The Henry James adaptation takes classic horror story The Turn of the Screw, gives it a healthy ‘90s spin from director Floria Sigismondi and writers Chad and Carey W. Hayes, and pops Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Finn Wolfhard (It, Stranger Things), and Brooklynn Prince (The LEGO Movie 2) into a Gothic nightmare.

Wow these kids are messed up. Wolfhard is bringing the creep factor hard while Prince's declaration that she has no friends is unsettling rather than endearing. That poor nanny has no idea what's in store for her.

The Turning squeezes theatergoers on Jan. 24, 2020.

Finally, writer/director Mike Flanagan's take on the Stephen King Shining sequel Doctor Sleep has released a pair of posters that make the film's Kubrickian associations as clear as seeing "Redrum" in the mirror. Starring Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, Doctor Sleep is all about the now-grown psychic kid embracing his past.

These new posters don't beat around the bush about it either:





Source: Warner Bros. Pictures Source: Warner Bros. Pictures hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"The next chapter in The Shining story," the posters declare, capturing both the iconic tricycle and "Here's Johnny" sequences from Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of the original. Now that King, Kubrick, and Flanagan are all on the same page about moving forward with the narrative, fans of the macabre will have plenty of throwback references to enjoy.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on Nov. 8.