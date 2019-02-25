An animated Gremlins TV show will multiply on WarnerMedia streaming service, focus on Mr. Wing's travels with Gizmo

Gizmo, here we come!

According to a new report from Variety, an animated series based on Joe Dante's Gremlins is coming to WarnerMedia's own streaming service.

Based on initial intel, the show is set to focus on Mr. Wing — the old man (Keye Luke) who sold the Mowgwai to inventor Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) in the original movie — as a young man, going on adventures with Gizmo.

Warner Bros. Television and Amblin Television (their movie studio counterparts produced the two films in the franchise) are on board to produce the animated series. Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon a Time) will write and executive-produce the project.

Video of Gremlins - Trailer 2

Written by Chris Columbus and produced by Steven Spielberg, the original Gremlins was released in 1984 and told the story of a group of mischievous little monsters that wreak havoc on a small town on Christmas Eve. While technically a dark comedy, the film's graphic content led to the creation of the PG-13 rating alongside Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Considered to be a landmark of '80s filmmaking, Gremlins is also regarded as a genuine holiday classic, watched every year on and around Christmas. A Dante-directed sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was released in 1990 and took place in New York City.

While WarnerMedia's streaming service doesn't have an official name just yet, it will most likely launch sometime this year. However, original content won't be rolled out until 2020 at the earliest.