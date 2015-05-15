Latest Stories

Animatic clip reveals alternate take on Age of Ultron's Hulk vs. Hulkbuster battle

Jeff Spry
May 15, 2015

The dust is still settling from that brutal battle between Hulk and Tony Stark's Hulkbuster during Avengers: Age of Ultron, but here's an alternative look at an unused version of that colossal clash.

Marvel storyboard artist Federico D'Allesandro recently shared this completed animatic for a longer fight sequence with additional dialogue based on artwork he created in 2013 during preproduction. It's an extended scene from the original theatrical version, with the calamity continuing past where Hulk is smashed through a skyscraper.  Take a look and tell us if you like this battle royale better.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

(Via Geek Tyrant)

