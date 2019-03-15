WIRE Buzz: Annabelle Comes Home; DC Universe gets generous; more

First up, on this (mostly) horror edition of the WIRE Buzz, we’ve got some good news for Annabelle fans.

After wrapping production in December, the third film in the spinoff franchise about the evil doll (pardon the redundancy) has a (new) release date and a name. Warner Bros. has confirmed via social media that on June 28, Annabelle Comes Home.

Written and directed by Gary Dauberman (who wrote IT: Chapter One) and produced by James Wan (Aquaman), Annabelle Comes Home features both Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, reprising their roles from the Conjuring films as husband-and-wife paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film stars Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) as the doll’s latest target, Judy Warren (Ed and Lorraine's daughter).

In non-horror news, DC Universe really, really wants you to check out what it’s got. Like a good drug dealer, the online streaming service is giving people a free taste of three of its original series for a limited time.

Starting today, the online streaming service is giving everyone free access to the first episodes of Titans, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice: Outsiders. No registration or payment information will be needed. The episodes will be available free of charge through Friday, Mar. 29.

So, for everyone who wanted to know why Robin isn’t Batman’s biggest fan, who the misfit heroes living at Doom Manor are, and what meta-human trafficking is, now’s your chance.

Now back to horror films. Elizabeth Lail of Once Upon a Time fame will star in Countdown, a horror film from STXfilms written and directed by Justin Dec.

Deadline is reporting that Lail will play a young nurse who downloads an app claiming to predict when a person will die. And wouldn’t you know it? The app tells her that she only has three days to live. So, in a race against time, she must find a way to save her life. And oh, yeah, there’s also a mysterious figure haunting her amidst all this.

And speaking of horror films, Glass Eye Pix has released the teaser for Depraved, the latest from cult filmmaker Larry Fessenden.

Described as a modern-day retelling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (set, of course, in Brooklyn), Depraved centers around a man who finds his consciousness in a body he does not recognize after getting stabbed in the street. Zany antics ensue.

Check out the teaser below, which features a lot of removing and re-attaching of body parts, sewed on ears, close-ups of cloudy eyes, and some trippy kaleidoscopic images, because it is after all, a Larry Fessenden joint:

Video of DEPRAVED Teaser

Shot 200 years after the book’s original publication, the film is written, produced, edited, and directed by Fessenden, with Chadd Harbold and Jenn Wexler also producing. Owen Campbell, Chloë Levine, Alex Breaux, David Call, and Joshua Leonard star.

Depraved will premiere at What the Fest!? at the IFC Center in New York on Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m.