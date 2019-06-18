First Annabelle Comes Home reax agree: She's still got it!

Did anyone order the killer doll who brings other evil objects to life? *cricket noises*

Oh, well the first reactions to Annabelle Comes Home (the latest entry to Warner Bros.' Conjuring Universe) are now pouring onto Twitter, and things are looking very good for the third installment of the bone-chilling franchise, which launched back in 2014.

Words like "fun," "excellent," "smart," and "fantastic" are cropping up again and again in the short social reviews written by those who have seen the film early. There's also apparently some really good humor that perfectly counterbalances the scarier content.

Perhaps the best endorsement thus far comes from Fandango's managing editor, Erik Davis, who described it as, "Adventures in Babysitting as a horror movie."

Returning to this shared cinematic world are Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who reprise their Conjuring roles as paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively. In terms of story (conceived by producer James Wan), the couple leaves their 10-year-old daughter, Judy (Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace), home with the babysitter (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's Madison Iseman), whose curious friend (Katie Sarife) finds her way into the Warren's artifact room. She mistakenly awakens Annabelle, who in turn awakens the other dark objects in their otherworldly storage room, and the doll and her newly-formed horde set their unholy sights on the youngsters.

The horror film, which opens next week, also marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun). He serves as writer here, too.

Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters everywhere next Friday, June 28.