Annabelle Comes Home in new trailer that unleashes The Ferryman

The Conjuring universe always seems to be expanding. From its simple beginnings, the James Wan-led horror films have spiraled through the ages back to The Nun and dug down deeply into the mythology of a demonic doll. Now that Annabelle is coming home in her third film, fans will get to meet a new monstrous addition to the franchise: The Ferryman.

Annabelle Comes Home already teased that the doll would act like a “beacon” calling out to other spirits in its first trailer, but the newest clip focuses on a new baddie that puts coins over the eyes of its victims. The Ferryman looks to terrorize anyone even tangentially associated with the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren after their daughter’s babysitter treats their haunted artifact room like a petting zoo.

Take a look:

Video of ANNABELLE COMES HOME - Official Trailer 2

Writer/director Gary Dauberman adds a bit of a monster-of-the-week element to the film thanks to this skeletal, soul-hungry creature and the tagline “Possess them all” (hi there, Detective Pikachu), but the ever-increasing mythology around the house and its inhabitants only serves to make the film seem more interesting.

That the Warren’s daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) seems to have inherited some of her mother’s sensitivity only makes for a franchise that can’t die — no matter how many bystanders get taken by The Ferryman. This won’t be the last entry in the series, not by a long shot.

Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters June 28.