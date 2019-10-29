WIRE Buzz: Another Life gets another season; Kelly Marie Tran goes prehistoric for Croods 2; more

Another Life on Netflix will be getting another season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The outer space sci-fi drama stars Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut determined to find proof of alien life. As she leads a mission meant to get to the bottom of an outerworldly artifact, Niko and her crew face mortal dangers that may prevent them from coming back home to Earth.

Video of Another Life ft. Katee Sackhoff | Official Teaser | Netflix

The show — which currently holds a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer (and a 61% audience score) — co-stars Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow .

Consisting of an additional 10 episodes, Season 2 is slated to kick off production in Vancouver in 2020.

Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran is going back to primordial times for DreamWorks Animation's The Croods 2.

According to THR, Tran will be voicing Dawn, a member of the Betterman family, which ends up butting heads with the Croods. Sheltered by her parents (voiced by Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage), Dawn really comes into her own after making friends with Eep (Emma Stone).

"From the moment Kelly stepped behind the mic, we knew we had found our Dawn Betterman. She brings the perfect mix of quirkiness and heart to the role and is a perfect addition to our incredible cast," director Joel Crawford said in a statement.

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage (Grug Crood), Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Catherine Keener (Ugga Crood), Cloris Leachman (Gran), and Clark Duke (Thunk Crood) are also coming back for the sequel.

The Croods 2 will discover the wheel and roll itself into theaters on Dec. 23, 2020.

Tran next appears as Rose Tico in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (out Dec. 20).

Finally, Rob Zombie's final installment his The Firefly Trilogy has found a home.

The horror-centric streaming service Shudder announced today it has acquired the rights to stream 3 From Hell in the U.S. and Canada starting sometime in February 2020. It will join the trilogy's prior two installments, The House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, as well as another Zombie-helmed splatter flick, 31.

"3 From Hell has the grit, blood, and bite we’d expect from a highly anticipated sequel to the crucial Devil’s Rejects," said Shudder GM Craig Engler. "As we were with Zombie’s 31, Shudder is thrilled to shock and shake our members with the return of the Fireflies."

The film, which wrapped filming back in April of last year, had to be re-written due to actor Sid Haig, who was in poor health during production and died just last month. While his role was largely re-written to compensate for his absence, he did make it to the set to shoot one key scene.

3 From Hell will also see Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie reprise the roles of Otis and Baby, respectively. You can check it out on Shudder starting February of next year.