WIRE Buzz: Michael Douglas teases Ant-Man 3 start date; Suicide Squad director reflects

A third Ant-Man film is on its way and now fans have an idea of when production will start thanks to one of the film’s stars. Michael Douglas, who plays size-altering tech mastermind Hank Pym in the Peyton Reed-helmed films, spoke to Collider about the upcoming third movie in the franchise (and first Ant-Man film of Marvel’s Phase 4).

“We’re starting the third one in the beginning of January 2021,” the legendary actor said. Previous reports indicated that late 2020 or early 2021 would see the Ant-Man team return to set, but based in Douglas' news, it looks like the film could be eyeing a potential 2022 release date.

Douglas and Rudd have been confirmed to reprise their roles in the film alongside returning director Reed, but Evangeline Lilly is still unconfirmed to bring back her Wasp — fans should cross their fingers that the third Ant-Man film reunites the whole team as the MCU heads into uncharted waters.

Next, as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and the Harley Quinn solo film Birds of Prey loom large over the upcoming DC slate, the first director to tackle the Quinn-headlined, morally challenged team has begun reflecting on the film’s creation.

David Ayer, director of Bright and executive producer on Birds of Prey, helmed 2016’s Suicide Squad to critical and popular disappointment. Now, posting on Instagram, Ayer has penned a paean to Quinn, Suicide Squad, and directing as a profession:

“Movies are fragile,” Ayer writes next to a new picture of Jared Leto’s Joker, “They are like dreams, haunting moments that run from your vision. They have their own logic and truth. If you change the destination after the trip is complete is it still the same journey?”

As the post goes on, Ayer describes Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad journey as one akin to that in Birds of Prey or even the upcoming DC Universe Harley Quinn cartoon:

“The spine of Suicide Squad was Harley’s journey,” he writes. “In many ways it was her movie, her escaping her relationship with Joker was the major emotional through line. A director holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the destination. If the [destination] changes did the journey even happen?”

The post has certainly fired up chatter among fans, especially as production on Gunn's new Suicide Squad gets underway and moves on from some of the characters in the first film.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Finally, the “volume and timing” of Star Wars films has been readdressed by the one person who wields the power to change it: Disney CEO Bob Iger. Iger’s previously gone on the record saying that the reason Solo underperformed is because Disney was pushing Star Wars films out like gangbusters. Now Iger is clarifying some of these statements.

In a new interview with BBC Radio, Iger explained that his intent to slow down the Star Wars saturation wasn’t because of box office woes.

“I have said publicly that I think we made and released too many Star Wars films over a short period of time,” the CEO explained. “I have not said that they were disappointing in any way. I’ve not said that I’m disappointed in their performance. I just think that there’s something so special about a Star Wars film, and less is more.”

For fans, this may amount much to the same thing. With longer production and gestation periods for new Star Wars films, there’s less pressure to get it done and out to the world. That can certainly allow a filmmaker to operate more under the dictates of creativity rather than the pressures of an imminent deadline. But this may also mean that Star Wars could simply shift to producing more ancillary media: video games, novels, and — certainly with Disney+ — TV shows.

The first of these, bounty-hunting adventure series The Mandalorian, premieres on the streaming service on Nov. 12.