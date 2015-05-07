Latest Stories

CaptainAmericaCiviilWarPromoArt.jpg

Ant-Man and more confirmed for Captain America: Civil War

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
May 7, 2015

Marvel has revealed the official cast list for Captain America: Civil War, and there are a couple of big surprises in there.

Topping the list is the news that Paul Rudd, fresh off this July's Ant-Man, will reprise his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, marking his first appearance alongside the Avengers. 

Also now official is that Paul Bettany will take his second screen turn as the Vision after debuting one week ago as the synthezoid in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Confirming what she revealed two weeks ago, Elizabeth Olsen is also coming back as Scarlet Witch.

But wait, there's more! Chadwick Boseman is confirmed to make his debut as Black Panther, while returning from way back in 2008's The Incredible Hulk will be William Hurt as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Interestingly, while Daniel Bruhl and Martin Freeman are both listed as part of the cast, their roles are not revealed in Marvel's official press release (although Bruhl himself said he was playing Baron Zemo).

Production on Avengers 2.5 Captain America: Civil War has begun this month in Atlanta, with filming also scheduled to take place in Germany, Puerto Rico and Iceland. Returning behind the camera from Captain America: The Winter Soldier are Joe and Anthony Russo, while the colossal cast also includes Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as Jim Rhodes/War Machine, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13 and Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones.

Of course, there's still one name missing in all this -- and that's the person playing Spider-Man. But with the list reportedly down to two candidates, stay tuned for news on that front as well.

Read the official synopsis below. Captain America: Civil War arrives in theaters 364 days from now, on May 6, 2016.

Captain America: Civil War picks up where Avengers: Age of Ultron left off, as Steve Rogers leads the new team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. After another international incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability and a governing body to determine when to enlist the services of the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers while they try to protect the world from a new and nefarious villain.

