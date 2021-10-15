Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is 'a little over halfway through' filming, says Evangeline Lilly

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne's next micro-adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading into the home stretch toward completion. Recently chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Evangeline Lilly, revealed that filming on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is "just a little over halfway through."

What's more: the actress has a better understanding of her character, though she's not sure if audiences will notice the difference when the threequel arrives on the big screen in early 2023.

"I will say that after I read the script of the film, I did have a kind of eureka moment," she explained. "I said to [director Peyton Reed], 'Oh my God, I think I finally get her.' Three or four films in, I thought, 'I think I get it now.' So I’m hoping that when we come to wrap and when I see the movie, I’m going to know the difference. But I don’t think anyone else will. I think I’m a good bluffer. That’s what I do for a living. But I know the difference and I’m hopeful that in this one, I’ll feel like I can watch it and go, 'Yeah, you had a better handle on her in this one than you ever have before.'"

The third bite-sized outing is set to feature Kang the Conquerer (played by Loki's Jonathan Majors) as the central antagonist. Things are sure to get nutty now that He Who Remains is no longer around to prune branching timelines that contain his war-waging variants.

Armed with a screenplay from Rick and Morty veteran Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will head for quantum parts unknown when the film opens in theaters everywhere on Feb. 17, 2023.

"I think he is phenomenal," Lilly said of Loveness during an interview with Collider. "I think he's one of the best writers we've ever had. I think he's got an incredible mastery of voice. So on the page, I could to hear all the characters, and I knew that he'd really kind of harnessed each person's unique personality. I just think that it's going to be really special. I think it's going to be really good. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we've done yet."