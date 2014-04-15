Anthony Mackie explains why the world 'deserves' a Wonder Woman movie

Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie believes in a Wonder Woman solo movie, and he's got a very touching reason why.

The third part of DC Comics' "Trinity" of superheroes will finally get a big-screen moment when the still-untitled sequel to Man of Steel hits theaters in 2016, but many fans are still disappointed that Wonder Woman isn't making her silver-screen debut in her very own solo film. Fan demand for female-led superhero films has been building for years now, and though Hollywood hasn't exactly answered the call just yet (outside of half-hearted efforts like Elektra and Catwoman), it's clearly only a matter of time before superwomen join supermen as major blockbuster leads.

Among the people lending their voices to the effort to get a more diverse superhero landscape on the big screen is Mackie, who's a big part of the biggest movie in the world right now: Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Studios flick, Mackie is one of the few black superheroes ever to get major screentime in Hollywood, and he's both proud of that and insistent on a more diverse future for superhero cinema, in part because more diverse heroes give children of all backgrounds big-screen icons to look up to.

“When I first got this role I just cried like a baby because I was like, ‘Wow, next Halloween, I’m gonna open the door and there’s gonna be a little kid dressed as the Falcon.’ That’s the thing that always gets me. I feel like everybody deserves that. I feel like there should be a Latino superhero," Mackie said in a new interview with Geek Dad.

He went on to note that, while modern superhero cinema already has at least one major female hero in Black Widow, there's plenty of room for more, particularly when it comes to the godmother of all modern superheroines: Wonder Woman.

"Scarlett [Johansson] does great representation for all the other girls, but there should be a Wonder Woman movie," Mackie said. "I don’t care if they make 20 bucks, if there’s a movie you’re gonna lose money on, make it Wonder Woman. You know what I mean, ’cause little girls deserve that. There’s so many of these little people out here doing awful things for money in the world of being famous. And little girls see that. They should have the opposite spectrum of that to look up to.”

Granted, Mackie doesn't work for Warner Bros. Pictures (who owns the movie rights to Wonder Woman), and therefore isn't in a firm position to weight risk versus reward when it comes to that character and that company, but it's still hard to argue with his reasoning. I've pushed for more diversity in superhero cinema before, and I'll keep pushing for it, so it's especially nice for me to hear Mackie joining in that chorus. It's hard to belive we'll go much longer without a female-led superhero movie from Marvel or Warner Bros., but even if it seems inevitable, it's still not clear just how long we'll be left waiting. Here's hoping it won't be long.

