Anthony Mackie is a different kind of super soldier in trailer for Netflix's Outside the Wire

Next year, Anthony Mackie will put on his wings once again as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but before he grapples with the legacy of Captain America, he'll get to play a super soldier all his own in the new Netflix sci-fi action film Outside the Wire.

Set in the near future, the film follows a young soldier (Damson Idris) who is teamed up with Leo (Mackie), an officer tasked with tracking down and removing advanced weaponry from the field when it falls into the wrong hands. Leo is very, very good at what he does, and there's a good reason for that. As the first teaser for the film reveals, he's actually an extremely advanced android, basically an insurgent-fighting Terminator with a sense of humor. Together, they'll have to team up to stop a doomsday device before insurgents get their hands on it.

Check out the teaser below.

Video of Outside the Wire | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Mikael Håfström (1408) from a script by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale, Outside the Wire is the latest in what's been a pretty impressive post-Avengers: Endgame run for Mackie. In addition to films like Seberg and The Woman in the Window, he's continued to flex his genre muscles in projects like the indie thriller Synchronic, and he stepped into the role of Takeshi Kovacs for Season 2 of Netflix's Altered Carbon. Now, just a couple of months before we get to see his Sam Wilson back in action, we'll get to see Mackie go full-on cyborg killing machine while also not losing even a little of his charm.

Outside the Wire hits Netflix Jan. 15.