Credit: Apple
Apple Arcade gaming service to launch this month, pricing revealed

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 10, 2019

Apple’s new TV service isn’t the only streaming platform the Cupertino giant is bringing to its new mix of subscription-based moneymakers. The company revealed today when it’ll finally debut Arcade, its long-awaited streaming service for gamers.

Apple Arcade is set to arrive beginning Sept. 19, the company announced as it touted a long-teased platform that’s “the first of its kind.” Debuting with more than 100 titles in an all-you-can-play package for a single monthly price, the ad-free Arcade service will allow gamers to play titles while connected to the internet, or as downloads for offline play. Arcade also will embrace the full ecosystem of Apple devices, meaning that players can expect cross-platform continuity whether playing on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Ronald D. Moore teases his Apple series For All Mankind at NYCC: 'What if the space race never ended?'
Oct 5, 2018

Monthly pricing for Arcade is set at $4.99, and comes with family access for up to six separate member profiles on a single subscription account. As it already does with its Apple Music service, Apple also is offering a one-month free trial before committing customers to subscribe.

Apple unveiled its launch plans for Arcade alongside a host of familiar gaming partners, rolling out publishers like Konami, Skybound, Disney, SEGA, and more as participants in the lineup of game titles that’ll be available from launch day.

Many of the games available on Arcade will be adaptations of existing well-known titles, alongside games exclusively in development for Arcade. Among the confirmed gaming exclusives is Frogger in Toy Town, a new take on the arcade classic that Konami showed off at Apple’s event. According to The Verge, Capcom also showed off an all-new game titled Shinsekai: Into the Depths, while Annapurna Interactive touted an Arcade-adapted demo of its indie rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts.

