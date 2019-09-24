Apple drops two haunting teasers for M. Night Shyamalan's new series Servant

November will see the debut of Apple TV+, the new streaming service from the tech giant featuring new series from top tier TV and film creators, including The Sixth Sense and Glass writer/director M. Night Shyamalan. This week, the first teasers for Shyamalan's Apple series Servant landed online, and they offer a haunting glimpse of what's to come.

Executive produced by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop (Inside Men), Servant tells the story of "a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home," according to an Apple press release. The all-star cast assembled for the series includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Too Old to Die Young), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter, Snatch).

The two teasers are simple, very short scenes that offer a peek into what is at first glance a normal, domestic scene, with something menacing lurking just under the surface. In the teaser titled "Jericho," a baby rocks in a swing, alone in a living room, while breaking news plays on TV and two characters talking in voiceover seem to refer to the baby as Jericho. In the second, Free's character is alone in a bathroom, brushing her teeth, and musing on her aunt's warning that a cricket in your house means "something bad" is coming. The haunting score and certain visual details — the dim light in the bathroom, the darkness in the baby's eyes — all create a sense of dread right away, even if we don't yet know what we're supposed to be dreading.

Video of Servant — &quot;Jericho&quot; Clip | Apple TV+

Video of Servant — &quot;Cricket&quot; Clip | Apple TV+

We'll learn more about Servant at next month's New York Comic Con during a special first look presentation that will include the premiere of new footage and a chat with Shyamalan and the rest of the show's creative team. That event will be held October 3 at 8 p.m. in New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, and hopefully by the time it's over we'll know much more about Servant and its dark forces...but not too much more.

Servant does not yet have an official premiere date, but Apple TV+ is set to launch November 1 at a price of $4.99 per month after a seven-day trial period. Among the original programming already announced in addition to Servant is Steven Spielberg's reboot of Amazing Stories, Jason Momoa's new future-set sci-fi series See and Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore's alternate history of the space race, For All Mankind.