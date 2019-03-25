Apple announces mobile subscription video game service, Apple Arcade

Apple is making a big move into gaming. At a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, Apple unveiled a unique video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, for all iOS devices: iPhones, iPads, Macbook laptops. It will also be accessible via Apple TV.

"iOS has become the largest gaming platform in the world," said CEO Tim Cook, adding that the App Store is visited by half a billion people every week. “We want to make gaming even better."

Subscribers to the service will be able to play over 100 exclusive games in an all inclusive package that doesn't feature ads or make you pay for extra add-ons. More importantly, you won't need an Internet connection to play the new games and can share them with your entire immediate family without paying more.

Credit: Apple

During two short teaser videos, it was shown that major talents and characters are being utilized to develop and star in these games. Sonic the Hedgehog was shown at one point, while the team for Beyond a Steel Sky said that Dave Gibbons (co-creator of Watchmen) helped work on the visual style.

Apple Arcade will launch this fall in over 150 countries and regions all over the globe. However, no pricing details were made available. When it does go live, Apple Arcade will be constantly updated with new titles.

The keynote was also used to announce an updated subscription version of Apple News as well as well as a new credit card called (no surprises here) the "Apple Card."