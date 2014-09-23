Latest Stories

New-Apple-Campus-Renderings_1.jpg

Apple's new campus looks like a giant spaceship, set to be 'greenest building ever’

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 23, 2014

As if selling 10 million new iPhones and designing a super-nifty smart watch weren't enough to keep Apple busy, the Cupertino-based tech company is also planning a cutting-edge new campus that looks very much like a giant spaceship. Really.

Oh, and along with the epic UFO design, Apple CEO Tim Cook claims the new campus will be “the greenest building on the planet.” Dubbed Campus 2, the company is only in the very early phases of getting construction on the 2.8-million-square-foot structure off the ground, but they have some insanely ambitious ideas for renewable tech and green concepts.

According to CNET, 80 percent of the headquarters will be landscape, with more than 7,000 trees. The parking lots will be buried underground, and Campus 2 is expected to feature one of the largest onsite corporate solar energy operations on the planet. It’ll also be 100 percent powered by renewable energy.

The design also allows air to flow freely between the inside and outside of the building, providing natural ventilation for 75 percent of the year. The new campus is also being built from the ground up to meet the highest environmental standards set by LEED, an internationally recognized green building rating system.

Yes, all the environmentally conscious stuff is awesome. But outside of all that, the place just looks extremely cool. You almost expect it to take off and fly to Mars at any moment. What do you think of this epic new campus?

(Via Apple, The Verge, CNET)

1313264926-renderings-4.jpg
AppleCampus.jpg
new_apple_campus3.jpg
New-Apple-Campus-Renderings_1.jpg
Screen-Shot-2011-08-13-at-12.32.32-AM.png
screen-shot-2014-07-17-at-1-22-37-pm.png
