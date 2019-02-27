Latest Stories

burnham star trek disco
Tag: TV
Here are 5 possible endings for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
OldRepublic
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: The Mandalorian wrapped, Phantom Menace panel set for Celebration
Ursula The Little Mermaid
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ getting villains-centric series, The Night Circus conjures director
minerva1
Tag: Fangrrls
What's the deal with Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva?
Aquaman Jason Momoa Amber Heard

Aquaman 2 will officially splash into theaters in December 2022

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019

The direct sequel to Aquaman now has an initial release date of Dec. 16, 2022, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday. According to Variety, the project will go toe-to-toe with Disney, which has an untitled live-action film scheduled for the same date.

It is the second DCEU movie after Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman to receive a standalone sequel. While Batman v Superman is a continuation of the events depicted in Man of Steel, it was more of setup movie for Justice League and isn't typically counted as a true Superman sequel. 

Still, there is no confirmation of James Wan returning as director for Aquaman 2, although it'll be a genuine shocker if he doesn't. A recent report claimed that he was taking a well-deserved break and waiting for the script (written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick) to be just right.

This news comes close on the heels of the first movie surpassing the billion-dollar mark at the global box office and becoming the top-grossing DC movie in history. Domestically, the underwater comic book flick has raked in nearly $333 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Along with the follow-up film, Warner Bros. Pictures is also developing a horror-heavy spinoff that centers on the Lovecraft-inspired Trench Kingdom. By the time 2022 arrives, the studio will have already rolled out Todd Phillips' Joker, Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, Matt Reeves' The Batman, James Gunn's Suicide Squad, and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein The Flash.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Aquaman 2
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: DCEU
Tag: DC
Tag: James Wan

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Aquaman 2
Tag: Aquaman
Aquaman James Wan Amber Heard Jason Momoa Willem Dafoe
James Wan holding off on diving into Aquaman sequel until a proper script floats along: Report
Josh Weiss
Jan 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: DC
Aquaman Jason Momoa
No clownfish-ing around, Aquaman is now the highest-grossing DC movie in history
Josh Weiss
Jan 27, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: The Art and Making of Aquaman
Aquaman King Orm Patrick Wilson
James Wan thought about how Aquaman went to the bathroom
Josh Weiss
Jan 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: Box Office
Aquaman Mera Amber Heard
Aquaman swims past Wonder Woman at global box office, could pass Batman v Superman next
Josh Weiss
Jan 2, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0