Aquaman director James Wan joins TV adaptation of Image Comics' Gideon Falls

James Wan is heading for Gideon Falls. Hivemind, the studio producing the television adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics horror series, announced that the Australian director of Aquaman and Furious 7 has joined the project as an executive producer.

Wan and his production company, Atomic Monster, will partner with Hivemind on the upcoming series, which will adapt the Eisner Award winning book by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Andrea Sorrentino. Hivemind's description of the show sounds faithful to the source material: "An atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror, the series follows an ensemble cast of seemingly random strangers — a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff, and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city’s trash — as they become drawn into a mystery connected to a long-forgotten local legend."

A network or streaming platform for the series has not yet been determined. The news of the TV series was first announced more than a year ago, just a few months after the comic debuted. In July, Gideon Falls won the 2019 Eisner Award for best new series.

This is the latest project for the prolific Wan, who directed last year's blockbuster Aquaman and has a deep list of horror-themed credits, including Saw and The Conjuring. He recently announced the title for his next horror film, Malignant, which is currently in production.

Hivemind's other high-profile projects include The Expanse (which moves to Amazon Prime Video for its fourth season later this year), Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Witcher and next year's Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel and based on the Valiant comic series.