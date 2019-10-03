Latest Stories

Wesley Snipes
Tag: Movies
Wesley Snipes' Black Panther would’ve been 'the way the comic book was'
Bloodshot Action Figure 3
Tag: Movies
Vin Diesel (action figure) debuts first Bloodshot look at NYCC
The King's Man
Tag: Movies
20th Century Fox brings Free Guy and The King's Man to NYCC 2019 with new footage and Ryan Reynolds
TITANS_ROBIN
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Nightwing flying to Titans Season 2; Avengers enter the VR Void; more
James Wan on the set of Aquaman
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Tag: TV

Aquaman director James Wan joins TV adaptation of Image Comics' Gideon Falls

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Rich Sands
Oct 3, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

James Wan is heading for Gideon Falls. Hivemind, the studio producing the television adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics horror series, announced that the Australian director of Aquaman and Furious 7 has joined the project as an executive producer.

Wan and his production company, Atomic Monster, will partner with Hivemind on the upcoming series, which will adapt the Eisner Award winning book by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Andrea Sorrentino. Hivemind's description of the show sounds faithful to the source material: "An atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror, the series follows an ensemble cast of seemingly random strangers — a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff, and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city’s trash — as they become drawn into a mystery connected to a long-forgotten local legend."

More James Wan

James Wan Annabelle Comes Home premiere
WIRE Buzz: James Wan's new horror film; Hulu's horror flick 'Wounds' trailer; more
The Annabelle doll in Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle Comes Home deleted scene: The kids conjure Rory’s music box in the dark

A network or streaming platform for the series has not yet been determined. The news of the TV series was first announced more than a year ago, just a few months after the comic debuted. In July, Gideon Falls won the 2019 Eisner Award for best new series.

This is the latest project for the prolific Wan, who directed last year's blockbuster Aquaman and has a deep list of horror-themed credits, including Saw and The Conjuring. He recently announced the title for his next horror film, Malignant, which is currently in production.

Hivemind's other high-profile projects include The Expanse (which moves to Amazon Prime Video for its fourth season later this year), Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Witcher and next year's Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel and based on the Valiant comic series.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: TV
Tag: James Wan
Tag: Hivemind
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Jeff Lemire

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: