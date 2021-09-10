Meet a much zanier Aquaman in first trailer for James Wan’s new animated HBO Max miniseries

James Wan is the true Ocean Master! In addition to helming the upcoming Aquaman sequel, the celebrated filmmaker also serves as an executive producer on Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Which, umm, gives the King of Atlantis a different vibe from Jason Momoa.

Animated in the same style as ThunderCats Roar! on Cartoon Network, the three-part limited series coming to HBO Max next month follows a wackier version of DC's maritime hero (voiced by The Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews) as he settles into his first day as king of Atlantis. To help him along, Aquaman has input from his most trusted advisor, Vulko (Reno 911's Thomas Lennon), and scholar/warrior-princess, Mera (Community's Gillian Jacobs). Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) tackles the role of Arthur Curry's nemesis: his human-hating and throne-coveting half-brother, Orm.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Wan's fellow EPs are Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

Aquaman: King of Atlantis dives onto HBO Max Thursday, Oct. 14 as part of WarnerMedia Kids & Family's "ACME Night" lineup of programming. The show will also be spotlighted at the second annual edition of DC FanDome two days later.

“In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said earlier this month. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

Now in production, the live-action Aquaman sequel — subtitled The Lost Kingdom — swims onto the big screen Dec. 16, 2022. Posting on Instagram, Wan has shared two teaser images of Arthur Curry's stealth suit and Orm's jacked-up homeless man look.