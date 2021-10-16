'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' dives into preview of James Wan sequel at DC FanDome 2021

If fans were worried that DC’s upcoming Aquaman movie sequel would be anything but bigger, bolder, and more fantasy-inspired than its 2018 predecessor, director James Wan threw water all over that idea during DC FanDome, where viewers were treated to a handful of behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: “It’s epic. It’s huge. It’s colorful…The world is at stake!”

With Jason Momoa wielding the trident once more as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman), Aquaman 2 will venture even further into the sci-fi and fantasy-inspired undersea realm that greeted moviegoers the first time around. “It’s a globetrotting story,” teased Wan. “We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace fantasy and go on a magical journey.”

Taking in the awesome aquatic view might be a bumpy ride, though, as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) promises to figure more heavily into the story than his villainous (but brief) appearance in the first film afforded. DC and Warner Bros. weren’t ready to spill all the details on how Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) will be tested in the sequel, but Momoa pledged it’ll definitely be worth the wait.

“I think fans are gonna be very happy,” said Momoa. “I think James is really excited to go all out. It’s gonna be a fun adventure, like it was the first time — just better!”

Who’s gonna argue with that? We’re still more than a year away from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom making its debut splash on movie screens, so there’s plenty of time to catch more glimpses of Wan’s big blue vision (and hopefully more peeks at Black Manta) between now and then. The sequel, teased Wan, “is more mature” than the first film — but still will pack in tons of yet-unseen new twists “to give the audience something they haven’t seen before.”

A behind-the-scenes first look was shown at DC FanDome, but it looks like the footage will remain exclusive to the live-streamed event.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dives into theaters everywhere on Dec. 16, 2022.

Check out the DC FanDome live stream below: