Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is kicking Jason Momoa's butt: 'I'm an aging superhero right now'

Jason Momoa literally scratched his cornea while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But you won't hear the actor complaining about the various injuries he's sustained while filming Arthur Curry's sophomore adventure on the big screen.

“I love my job and I get a little too excited," he said during a virtual guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. "I’m an aging superhero right now.”

Just because he plays the durable king of Atlantis on camera, doesn't mean he's not vulnerable to human weakness. “I’m getting old, is what’s happening," Momoa explained. "I messed up my eyes and just got something in it that kind of cut it up. I gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up."

Despite the fragility that comes with getting a little long in the trident, he's happy to endure all of this punishment for the fans. "It’s gonna be a great movie!" he exclaimed after detailing his litany of ailments. "You’re gonna love it!"

Watch the full interview below:

Video of Sneak Peek: Jason Momoa &#039;Geeked Out&#039; Over Billie Eilish

Warner Bros. showed off a slew of concept art and behind-the-scenes footage from the submerged sequel at DC FanDome over the weekend. “I think fans are gonna be very happy,” Momoa teased during the livestream's short featurette. “I think James is really excited to go all out. It’s gonna be a fun adventure, like it was the first time — just better!”

Very little is known about the The Lost Kingdom's plot, which will see the return of Arthur's underwater cohorts like Mera (Amber Heard), Orm (Patrick Wilson), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park). Newcomers to the sopping franchise include Momoa's fellow Game of Thrones veteran, Pilou Asbaek.

“The first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that's partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world,” Wan said back in August. "People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

The comic book sequel dives into theaters everywhere on Dec. 16, 2022. Production began over the summer and continues through the fall.