WIRE Buzz: Archie Comics launches podcast universe; Man & Witch goes totally '80s; Tomie casting

Archie Comics is looking to follow their more superhero-oriented comic competitors Marvel and DC into the podcasting space.

Deadline reports that Archie Comics — which has seen its comic properties form a TV universe on The CW and Netflix with Riverdale and the recently canceled Katy Keene and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — is looking to expand to audio thanks to a new deal with Spotify. This first look deal angles to create an original series of Archie podcasts, in a similar vein to one just signed by DC last month.

These podcasts, which Spotify gets first dibs on, could be about any Archie characters, and would see the comic company’s creatives develop the series with Spotify. Nothing has been solidified quite yet, but the rumblings thus far indicate that the podcast empire will likely look to approach similar demographics as the TV universe: some younger-oriented and some a little more risque and mature.

“Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we’re so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater in a statement.

No timeline has so far been announced for the audio projects.

Next, a few beloved stars of classic '80s pics are teaming up for a new fantasy film featuring lots of nostalgia and some Jim Henson puppets.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Man & Witch (as in, "I now pronounce you Man and Witch") is on its way from director Rob Margolies and writer Greg Steinbruner. The wife of the latter, Tami Stronach, is best known as the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story and will star in the film alongside genre staples like Sean Astin (The Goonies) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future). That’s a premium ‘80s trifecta right there.

Veteran actors Rhea Perlman (Cheers) and Michael Emerson (Lost) will also lend their talents to the film, which looks to capitalize on its throwback cast with a similarly throwback plot, promising a “heartwarming homage to the lo-fi fantasy films of the '80s.” The story centers around a powerful witch who falls in love with a goofball goat herder. Expect bumbling buffoonery, warring wizards, and talking animals; a sheep, goose, and dog are all going to get The Jim Henson Creature Shop treatment.

Production looks to begin on Man & Witch this fall.

Finally, the minds behind Crawl and Aquaman are adapting a Junji Ito classic for Quibi—and they just found their lead.

According to Deadline, the shortform streamer will see director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman) adapt the manga Tomie into a series, with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Adeline Rudolph starring as the titular high schooler/murder victim/supernatural monster.

Adeline Rudolph in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Photo by Diyah Pera/Netflix)

It’s fitting that an otherworldly horror story about a dismembered person would land on a streamer all about chopping up content, and this is the first news fans have heard about the series in over a year — confirming, among other things, that the show will be live-action.

Tomie does not yet have a release date.