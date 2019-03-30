Archie, Dynamite, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019.

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Valiant Entertainment, and Vault Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month for all these publishers as they kick off their summer reading, including big first issues and original stories. Over at Archie Comics, Jughead's Time Police #1 kicked off a brand new series, and Archie: 1941 takes you back to the early days of the publisher with an all-new story, plus plenty of digest fun.

At Dynamite, check out a tale of Red Sonja's early years with Birth of the She-Devil #1, experience a crazy crossover with Warlord of Mars Attacks!!, and be on the lookout for the third volume of Brandon Sanderson's fantasy saga White Sand. At Valiant, be on the lookout for a brand-new ongoing Psi-Lords series, plus the 2019 edition of the official Valiant Universe Handbook. And at Vault, get ready for a new series from writer Christopher Sebela and artist Jen Hickman with Test #1.

Check out everything these publishers have to offer in June below, and get ready to update your pull lists.

(Via Previews)