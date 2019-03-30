Archie, Dynamite, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019.

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Valiant Entertainment, and Vault Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month for all these publishers as they kick off their summer reading, including big first issues and original stories. Over at Archie Comics, Jughead's Time Police #1 kicked off a brand new series, and Archie: 1941 takes you back to the early days of the publisher with an all-new story, plus plenty of digest fun.
At Dynamite, check out a tale of Red Sonja's early years with Birth of the She-Devil #1, experience a crazy crossover with Warlord of Mars Attacks!!, and be on the lookout for the third volume of Brandon Sanderson's fantasy saga White Sand. At Valiant, be on the lookout for a brand-new ongoing Psi-Lords series, plus the 2019 edition of the official Valiant Universe Handbook. And at Vault, get ready for a new series from writer Christopher Sebela and artist Jen Hickman with Test #1.
Check out everything these publishers have to offer in June below, and get ready to update your pull lists.
(Via Previews)
JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #3 (of 5)
How did the worlds of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and VAMPIRONICA come together? Meet Jinx... who may be the most powerful being in either universe. Is she good? Bad? Whatever she is, she may the only one to hold the key to fixing the two realities and prevent an all-out werewolf/ vampire war!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms
JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR B Var: Dan Panosian
JTH VS. VAMP #3 CVR C Var: Cat Staggs
On Sale Date: 6/26
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE #706: ARCHIE AND SABRINA 2 (of 5)
Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? This issue introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki to the Archie universe!
Script: Nick Spencer, Mariko Tamaki
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE #706 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
ARCHIE #706 CVR B Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Kelly Fitzpatrick
ARCHIE #706 CVR C Var: Stephen Mooney
On Sale Date: 7/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE: 1941 (TR)
Archie Andrews and the gang have seen it all since the characters made their comics debut in 1941, and now they’re going back to their roots in a tale set in Riverdale during World War II. Written by comics legend Mark Waid (Archie, Captain America) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Superman), Archie: 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie.
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-68255-823-2
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/19
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact!
Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR B Reg: Tyler Boss
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR C Reg: Francesco Francavilla
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR D Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1 CVR E Reg: Tracy Yardley
On Sale Date: 6/12
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4
The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale are filled with thrills! First, Betty is caught up in a dangerous pact with someone way too close to home, then #Veggie stave off terror on the high seas when an overnight on Ronnie's boat goes all kinds of wrong.
Script: Micol Ostow
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz
RIVERDALE S3 #4 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli
RIVERDALE S3 #4 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma
On Sale Date: 6/26
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 (of 5)
As danger intensifies and mysteries deepen in Greendale, Sabrina finds it increasingly difficult to keep her own secrets. And while the whole town is on edge from the most recent "monster" attack, Sabrina has tracked the source of the disturbances back to her high school. It may be up to Sabrina to save her new town by solving this one her own...but when the secrets she uncovers hit too close to home she'll have to make some very tough choices.
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR B Var: Victor Ibanez
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3 CVR C Var: Jenn St. Onge
On Sale Date: 6/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #300
BRAND NEW STORY: “His Days are Numbered!” The number 300 seems to be following Archie everywhere! Is it just a coincidence, or is something unusual going on? Join us as we celebrate 300 issues of the Archie digest!
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/26
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18
BRAND NEW STORY: “Saturday Knight!” Archie doesn’t have any plans for his Saturday night—so he spends it around town, enjoying some “me” time—but Archie’s solo adventure might just make him the most popular guy in town!
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/5
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND FRIENDS: BEACH PARTY #1
Get ready for fun in the sun with Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals! This new issue of Archie and Friends features an epic beach party with an unexpected guest, a water skiing mishap, a beach movie starring none other than Archie Andrews… and more in this collection of classic-style summer stories!
Script: Dan Parent,
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
A&F: BEACH PARTY #1 CVR A Reg: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/12
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER (TR)
Classic Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of tales that see the two iconic BFFs travel the world and get into all kinds of international adventures—loaded with friendship and fun!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-821-8
$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN
6 x 9”
TR
120 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/12
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #274
BRAND NEW STORY: “A Squeak from Beyond!” A fun night at the Lodge Mansion gets a supernatural twist when Veronica gets everyone to try to communicate with others from the great beyond! But will everyone be convinced of Veronica’s new abilities?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/19
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271
BRAND NEW STORY: “Fortunately Enough!” Betty and Veronica consult a psychic about their love lives—but will they like what the future has in store for them and their red-headed love interest?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/12
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
RED SONJA: BIRTH OF THE SHE-DEVIL #1 (of 4)
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Lucio Parillo
Cover B: Sergio Davila
Cover C: Cosplay Cover
Writer: Luke Lieberman
Art: Sergio Davila
Genre: Sword and Sorcery
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/12/2019
An early tale of the She-Devil! Explore the early years of the wild and untamed Sonja the Red, before she because the scourge of Hyboria – Red Sonja! Retaining her trademark armor and flame-filled hair – and temper, writer Luke Liberman (Red Sonja: Doom of the Gods) and artist Sergio Davila (Conan) deliver high adventure and horror as they introduce the demon conqueror Raka and his devil’s brew, which turns men against their fellow men (and everyone in their way!). Also featuring the return of Sonja’s early mentor, Ozzyus!
Look for a trio of incredible covers: Master Painter Lucio Parillo, interior artist Sergio Davila and the return of cosplaying favorite, Shannon Kingston!
WARLORD OF MARS ATTACKS!! #1 (of 5)
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Dave Johnson
Cover B: Marco D’Alfonso
Cover C: Ramon Villalobos
Cover D: Ben Caldwell “Trading Card Variant”
Writer: Jeff Parker
Art: Dean Kotz
Genre: Science Fiction
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/19/2019
JEFF PARKER (Aquaman, Future Quest) and DEAN KOTZ (Dungeons & Dragons) invite you to behold the battle between the dashingly heroic John Carter Of Mars and the neverendingly power-hungry little green men of Mars Attacks! HOW has John encountered never encountered these Martians before!? WHY do these cackling monsters want to conquer Mars? And WHAT happens when the war spills over to Earth!? Find out in the stunning first chapter, ATTACK FROM SPACE!
BRANDON SANDERSON’S WHITE SAND VOL. 3 ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL Hardcover
Price: $24.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover: Fritz Casas
Writer: Brandon Sanderson, Rik Hoskin
Art: Fritz Casas
Genre: Science Fiction/Fantasy
Format: Hardcover
Page Count: 160 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/5/2019
Underpowered and overwhelmed, Kenton tries to hold the Sand Masters together as forces political and personal conspire against them. Now, in one final push, Kenton must tap the most dangerous depths of his own abilities to combat the enemies within his own guild and discover the truth behind the ambush that killed his father and almost destroyed the Sand Masters for good.
NANCY DREW & THE HARDY BOYS: THE CASE OF THE MISSING ADULTS OGN Hardcover
Price: $12.99
Rating: All Ages
Cover: Bob Solanovic
Writer: Scott Bryan Wilson
Art: Bob Solanovic
Genre: Crime, Humor
Format: Hardcover
Page Count: 108 Pages
ON SALE DATE: July 2019 (Advanced Solicit)
Eating candy nonstop and watching TV all day sounds great . . . until you actually do it, as the kids of Bayport High find out when all the adults vanish, and the world's greatest (high school) detectives--the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew! --have to team up to solve the mystery! Whether it's going undercover, sneaking out at night, chasing weird buses, or following a strange smell, they know it'll take all their wits and smarts to get their parents and teachers back . . . that is, if Joe and Frank don't kill each other first. Oh, and there's also the matter of the skeleton that can walk. And a major feud with a rival high school. And a koala-in-a-diaper costume. And lawlessness in the hallways. And an unrequited crush . . .
Written by Scott Bryan Wilson (Batman Annual, Star Trek: Waypoint) and drawn by Bob Solanovic (Mister Meow), NANCY DREW AND THE HARDY BOYS: THE MYSTERY OF THE MISSING ADULTS! is a high-octane, nonstop comedic romp full of action, excitement, mystery, and friendship. And mayhem. Lots of mayhem.
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA: TWILIGHT COMMAND #5 (of 5)
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Brent Schoonover
Cover B: Breno Tamura
Writer: Michael Moreci
Art: Breno Tamura
Genre: Science-Fiction
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/26/2019
It all comes down to this: Twilight Command has its back against the wall, but they refuse to relent. They can't—not when Cavil's army of toasters is ready to swarm New Caprica. Prepare yourself for an explosive—and shocking—finale!
BETTIE PAGE: UNBOUND #3
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: John Royle
Cover B: Scott Chantler
Cover C: David Williams
Cover D: Julius Ohta
Cover E: Photo Cover
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Julius Ohta
Genre: Action/Adventure
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/26/2019
The Crisis on Infinite Betties goes interplanetary romance when Bettie’s next dimensional leap finds her wearing the tiara, and carrying the sword, of a Princess of Mars! The Great Old Ones are shattering reality itself, and only the Beauty with the Bangs can keep their grubby tentacles off our mulitiverse!
ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK #11
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Tim Seeley
Cover B: Craig Cermak
Cover C: John Royle
Cover D Subscription: Photo Cover
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Dave Acosta
Genre: Horror
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/26/2019
Elvira has had it up to here (well, you can guess where) with this coven cult nonsense, and she’s bringing the fight to their home base. She’ll show them what’s what, and which is witch, in the wickedest way possible. Writer David Avallone (Bettie Page) and artist Dave Acosta (Twelve Devils Dancing) bring you the chills, the thrills and the terrible puns, in the eleventh issue of ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK!
JAMES BOND 007 #8
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Dave Johnson
Cover B: Khoi Pham
Cover C: Steve Lieber
Cover D: Eric Gapstur
Writer: Greg Pak
Art: Eric Gapstur
Genre: Action/Adventure
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/19/2019
You think you know Goldfinger. But you don’t know THIS Goldfinger. Go inside the mind of the most ruthless sociopath in the world, courtesy of GREG PAK (World War Hulk, Weapon X) and ERIC GAPSTUR (Batman Beyond, The Flash: Year Zero).
JAMES BOND ORIGIN #10
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Dan Panosian
Cover B: W. Scott Forbes
Cover C: Cian Tormey
Cover D: Ibrahim Moustafa
Cover E: Bob Q
Writer: Jeff Parker
Art: Ibrahim Moustafa
Genre: Action/Adventure
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/12/2019
“THE DEBT”
Lieutenant Bond returns to England to recuperate from injuries. But the death of his mentor will throw him into the seediest alleyways London has to offer, as he seeks revenge. Courtesy of JEFF PARKER (Aquaman, Fantastic Four) and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (Mother Panic, The Flash).
KISS: THE END #3
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Stuart Sayger
Cover B: Ruairí Coleman
Cover C: Rodney Buchemi
Cover D: Photo Cover
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Edu Menna
Genre: Rock ‘n’ Roll
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/19/2019
Jay and Mania’s cross-time, KISS chasing adventure continues as they track down the hard rocking band of thieves to retrieve the Demon King’s sword and attempt to keep Jay’s soul from being permanently trapped in the barren desert known as The Waste Land!
RED SONJA #5
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Amanda Conner
Cover B: Joseph Michael Linsner
Cover C: Christian Ward
Cover D: Jenn St-Onge
Cover E: Cosplay Variant
Writer: Mark Russell
Art: Mirko Colak
Genre: Sword and Sorcery
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/5/2019
Like an all-consuming fire, the armies of Dragan The Magnificent pursued Sonja The Red until there was nowhere else to flee. The corpses of her people scattered before her like charred rabbits, she turned to face his exquisite wrath. And prayed in vain for death to take her quickly. The epic continues by MARK RUSSELL (Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, The Flintstones) and MIRKO COLAK (Conan).
RED SONJA & VAMPIRELLA MEET BETTY & VERONICA #2
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Fay Dalton
Cover B: Robert Hack
Cover C: Laura Braga
Cover D: Dan Parent
Cover E: Cat Staggs
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Maria Sanapo
Genre: Crossover Adventure
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/19/2019
The body count increases, and the mystery deepens as Vampirella and Red Sonja investigate the deaths plaguing Riverdale High. Turns out American high school life is as mysterious and perplexing as the murders themselves! Meanwhile Betty and Veronica have troubles of their own when they butt heads with the editor of the school newspaper over their investigative news coverage. Is there a coverup afoot?
THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #4 (of 5)
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: Michael Walsh
Cover B: Sebastian Piriz
Cover C: Juan Gedeon
Writer: Christopher Hastings
Art: David Hahn
Genre: TV Tie-In
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/5/2019
“THE $68,004 MAN”
Steve Austin’s body is rapidly decreasing in value, due to samurai swords, KGB agents, and lightning. Still, he’s determined to save the world…except that he’s been beaten up and thrown underwater…and the scientists that rebuilt his body didn’t think to make him buoyant…
By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (The Unbelievable Gwenpool! Secret Agent Deadpool! Adventure Time! I Am Groot!) and DAVID HAHN (Batman ’66! Bombshells: United!)!
XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS #3
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Cover A: David Mack
Cover B: Emanuela Lupacchino
Cover C: Paulina Ganucheau
Writer: Vita Ayala
Art: Jordi Perez
Genre: Action/Adventure
Format: Comic Book
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 6/12/2019
The Warrior Princess and her travelling companions are trapped in the Mirador Basin of Mexico! Xena (who’s not great at being ordered around) is ordered to steal a feather from Quetzalcoatl in The Temple Of Q’uq’umatz. She doesn’t want to (see earlier note), but the alternative is being trapped in the Basin forever…so let the magical feather-questing commence! By VITA AYALA (Shuri, Wonder Woman) and JORDI PÉREZ (Rumble)!
PSI-LORDS #1
Written by FRED VAN LENTE
Art by RENATO GUEDES
Cover A by ROD REIS
Cover B by JONBOY MEYERS
Cover C by ALAN QUAH
Cosmic Variant Cover by MARCO RUDY
Pre-Order Edition by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
Blank Cover Also Available
The Psi-Lords make their debut in the modern-era Valiant Universe in a brand-new ongoing series! But WHO are they? And where they heck are they?! Prepare for a cosmic adventure like no other! Seriously, it’s wild stuff.
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 19th
FALLEN WORLD #2 (of 5)
Written by DAN ABNETT
Art by ADAM POLLINA
Cover A by SANFORD GREENE
Cover B by DECLAN SHALVEY
Cover C by NIK VIRELLA
Pre-Order Edition by DIEGO YAPUR
Get ready for the second thrilling chapter in Valiant’s explosive event series! Rai’s creator and most dangerous foe has returned! The cyborg samurai faces an impossible challenge. Can he stop his greatest enemy from gaining even more power? How many more positronic dinosaurs will have to die for Rai to save the future?
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 5th
THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #4 (of 6)
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art by CAFU, DIEGO YAPUR
Cover A by MICO SUAYAN
Cover B by KEN LASHLEY
Cover C by NEN CHANG
Pre-Order Edition by CAFU
Wait, did THAT really just happen in the last cliffhanger? Oh, man... Can Toyo’s team recover or will they never be the same again? Trust us, you don’t want to miss the acclaimed limited series about the world’s most powerful man.
$4.99 | 40 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 12th
LIVEWIRE #7
Written by VITA AYALA
Art by KANO
Cover A by KENNETH ROCAFORT
Cover B by FRANCIS PORTELA
Cover C by BECCA FARROW
Pre-Order Edition by KHARY RANDOLPH
The masterminds behind the Psiot Security and Education Program uncovered! Can Livewire save Phoebe and avoid being captured? Phoebe’s backstory is revealed!
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 19th
PUNK MAMBO #3 (of 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN
Art by ADAM GORHAM
Cover A by DAN BRERETON
Cover B by DAVID MACK
Cover C by CRIS DELARA
Pre-Order Edition by ADAM GORHAM
Uncle Gunnysack: 1, Punk Mambo: 0! Punk Mambo wants revenge. Best of luck to anyone standing in her way. Prepare yourself for some mystic mayhem!
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 26th
BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT #8
Written by KEVIN GREVIOUX
Art by RAGS MORALES
Cover A by FELIPE MASSAFERA
Cover B by AJ JOTHIKUMAR
Cover C by MICHAEL WALSH
Pre-Order Edition by KEN LASHLEY
Will we finally learn the truth behind Bloodshot’s origin? This issue will change everything you know about the nanite-filled supersoldier. The action-packed ending of BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT!
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 26th
VALIANT UNIVERSE HANDBOOK: 2019 EDITION
Written by VARIOUS
Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE, MICO SUAYAN, TOMÁS GIORELLO, JUAN JOSÉ RYP
Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA
An essential reference to the entire Valiant Universe of heroes and villains. Learn the origins, secrets, alliances, and vendettas of all of your favorite characters. You'll find everything you need to know – from Bloodshot's first firefight, when Archer met Armstrong, the secrets of the Deadside with Doctor Mirage, all the way to the true origin of the X-O Manowar armor and everything in between – all right here!
$3.99 | 64 pgs. | T+ | On sale JUNE 19th
TEST #1 (MR)
(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Jen Hickman (Variant) Nathan Gooden
Aleph Null is a lot of things: An orphan, a human guinea pig undergoing medical tests for cash, a bodyhacker, a hardcore future junkie, and a corporate asset. But now, Aleph is on the run from their old life, in search of a mythical, Midwestern town named Laurelwood-where they're test-marketing the future with tech that can't possibly exist yet, and won't for decades.
From Eisner-nominated Chris Sebela (Crowded, High Crimes) and Jen Hickman (Moth & Whisper) comes the story of a town out of time, full of mysteries, and populated by guinea pigs in need of liberation by the misfit least likely to be their savior.
$3.99
SHE SAID DESTROY #2
(W) Joe Corallo (A/CA) Liana Kangas
Having captured one of the witches of Fey, Brigid begins an interrogation to locate the last of the coven. Meanwhile, Winona and Raul train under their elders to ready for the imminent invasion. After an explosive accident, Winona and Raul get separated-right when Fey needs their help most. Can they reunite before Brigid's invasion force lands?
$3.99
HEATHEN #7 (Re-Solicit)
(W) Natasha Alterici (A/CA) Natasha Alterici
Freyja arrives at Odin's keep to find it all but destroyed in a fit of rage perpetrated by the god king himself. She strikes up a philosophical debate, in hopes of buying Brynhild more time. Meanwhile, an ocean storm threatens Aydis and the pirate crew.
$3.99