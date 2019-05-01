Archie, Oni, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Oni Press, Valiant Entertainment, and Vault Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
Over, at Archie, things are headlined by a sequel to the most unlikely and bloody fun crossover of them all. That's right, if you thought Archie vs. Predator was wild, prepare yourselves for Archie vs. Predator 2. Plus, the Blossoms 666 series comes to an end, and the publishers celebrates fan-favorite artist Francesco Francavilla with a new hardcover showcasing his Archie work.
Over at Oni, in addition to ongoing series, it's a month full of original graphic novel releases, including Tea Dragon Festival, the Wait, What? guide to relationships and growing up, and the dark YA fantasy Kriss: Gift of Wrath. At Valiant, in addition to ongoing stories like Livewire and Punk Mambo, get ready for a battle of superninjas in the brand-new series Killers. And over at Vault, they're kicking off two new books, the post-apocalyptic saga Resonant and the epic fantasy Sera and the Royal Stars.
Check out everything these publishers have to offer in July below.
(Via Previews)
BLOSSOMS 666 #5 (of 5)
ARCHIE COMICS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
This is it! Who will reign as the true Anti-Christ—Cheryl, Jason or their mysterious brother Julian? And what will become of Riverdale once darkness takes over? Find out in this shocking and jaw-dropping finale of Blossoms 666!
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga
BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR B Var: Adam Gorham
BLOSSOMS 666 #5 CVR C Var: Pat Zircher, Matt Herms
On Sale Date: 7/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE #706: ARCHIE AND SABRINA 2 (of 5)
Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? This issue introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki to the Archie universe! Matching or exceeding 80% of final orders of #705 gets extra 5% discount.
Script: Nick Spencer, Mariko Tamaki
Art: Jenn St. Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE #706 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
ARCHIE #706 CVR B Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Kelly Fitzpatrick
ARCHIE #706 CVR C Var: Stephen Mooney
On Sale Date: 7/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #1 (of 5)
Betty, Veronica, and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack.
Script: Alex DeCampi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
AVP 2 #1 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
AVP 2 #1 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Rosario “Tito” Peña
AVP 2 #1 CVR C Var: Derek Charm
AVP 2 #1 CVR D Var: Francesco Francavilla
AVP 2 #1 CVR E Var: Dan Parent
AVP 2 #1 CVR F Var: Billy Tucci, Wes Hartman
On Sale Date: 7/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
THE ARCHIE ART OF FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA VOL. 1 (HC)
Archie’s new hardcover art book is a beautifully-designed celebration of Francesco Francavilla’s time at Archie. This art book is a gorgeously designed oversize hardcover edition featuring the complete collection of his comic book covers and more. This title goes behind-the-scenes on Francavilla’s work and its place in Archie’s history, with an insider’s look at the creation and ongoing legacy with the company.
Script: Francesco Francavilla
Art: Francesco Francavilla
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-68255-936-9
$24.99 US/$27.99 CAN
9 x 12”
HC
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/31
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 (of 5)
Journey with Jughead to the 29th Century! January McAndrews, head of the Time Police, explains the rules of time travel, and how Jughead’s already created alternate timelines they now have to police. But all the praise in the world isn’t fixing Jughead’s pie problem, and he’s realizing that everyone seems to be intentionally keeping him from time traveling. He’s getting angry, and things haven’t even gotten weird yet!
Script: Sina Grace
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR B Reg: Erica Henderson
JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #2 CVR C Reg: Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #5
The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale are filled with adventure, including a musical road trip and a gals’ weekend!
Script: Micol Ostow
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz
RIVERDALE S3 #5 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli
RIVERDALE S3 #5 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma
On Sale Date: 7/31
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 (of 5)
Sabrina's worlds collide as the town of Greendale becomes engulfed in a literal witch hunt—putting Sabrina's family and her secrets right in the crosshairs. But the monsters plaguing the town are not exactly what they seem and it's up to Sabrina to save the town from itself, while clearing the name of witches everywhere. But what will be the price? Sabrina's got everything riding on her "fresh start" in Greendale but doing the right thing might mean losing all she's come to hold most dear.
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR B Var: Victor Ibanez
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4 CVR C Var: Audrey Mok
On Sale Date: 7/31
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301
BRAND NEW STORY: “Hook, Line and Stinker!” Mr. Lodge, horrified that his daughter Veronica is going fishing with Archie, insists that they join him on his new state-of-the-art sport fishing mega-yacht. Hiram hooks the world-record sized Marlin that he's been dreaming of for years, but thanks to Archie, all manner of disastrous mayhem ensues! Just wait until they return to Lodge Mansion, where Hiram exacts his revenge!
Script: Jack Morelli
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/31
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: BACK TO STORYBOOK LAND #1
Betty and Veronica make their triumphant return to storybook land in this collection of tales that feature the two BFFs encountering a witch and a headless horsewoman!
Script: Dan Parent,
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: STORYBOOK #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/3
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19
BRAND NEW STORY: “One Mow Time!” Archie and Jughead have a stacked summer planned with various odd jobs to make money to enjoy some fun in the sun—but they’re in for some unexpected competition when Dilton creates new technology to get those jobs done faster and more efficiently!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/10
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #275
BRAND NEW STORY: “What If?” This story explores an unusual scenario… What if Jughead was the guy both girls were after?!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/24
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #272
BRAND NEW STORY: “Gimme Some Space!” Betty and Veronica are in for an out-of-this-world surprise when Betty’s GPS leads the two of them to a desolate area—where Veronica’s car is lifted to a new planet! Could this really be happening?!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/17
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #90
BRAND NEW STORY: “Unamusement Park” Archie’s skills are put to the test when Reggie challenges him at the amusement park—which one will win Veronica more prizes?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/3
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
TEA DRAGON FESTIVAL HC
ONI PRESS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
(W) Katie O'Neill (A/CA) Katie O'Neill
Revisit the enchanting world of Tea Dragons with an all-new companion story to the two-time Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Tea Dragon Society!
Rinn has grown up with the Tea Dragons that inhabit their village, but stumbling across a real dragon turns out to be a different matter entirely! Aedhan is a young dragon who was appointed to protect the village but fell asleep in the forest eighty years ago. With the aid of Rinn's adventuring uncle Erik and his partner Hesekiel, they investigate the mystery of his enchanted sleep, but Rinn's real challenge is to help Aedhan come to terms with feeling that he cannot get back the time he has lost.
Critically acclaimed graphic novelist Katie O'Neill delivers another charming, gentle fantasy story about finding your purpose, and the community that helps you along the way.
In Shops: Sep 18, 2019
$21.99
WAIT WHAT GUIDE TO RELATIONSHIPS BODIES & GROWING UP GN
(W) Isabella Rotman, Heather Corinna (A/CA) Isabella Rotman
Join friends Malia, Rico, Max, Sam and Alexis as they talk about all the weird and exciting parts of growing up! This supportive group of friends are guides for some tricky subjects. Using comics, activities and examples, they give encouragement and context for new and confusing feelings and experiences.
Inclusive of different kinds of genders, sexualities, and other identities, they talk about important topics like:
- Bodies, including puberty, body parts and body image
- Sexual and gender identity
- Gender roles and stereotypes
- Crushes, relationships, and sexual feelings
- Boundaries and consent
- The media and cultural messages, specifically around bodies and sex
- How to be sensitive, kind, accepting, and mature
- Where to look for more information, support and help
A fun and easy-to-read guide from expert sex educators that gives readers a good basis and an age-appropriate start with sex, bodies and relationships education! The perfect complement to any school curriculum.
In Shops: Sep 11, 2019
$11.99
KRISS GIFT OF WRATH TP
(W) Ted Naifeh (A/CA) Warren Wucinich
For fans of The Graveyard Book and Through the Woods comes a different kind of YA fantasy graphic novel, in which a teen boy's search for his destiny leads him into darkness.
In Shops: Sep 18, 2019
$14.99
INVADER ZIM #45
(W) Eric Trueheart (CA) Fred Stresing (A/CA) Warren Wucinich (Variant) Cab
The epic journey of Little Meat Man starts here! Who is Little Mean Man? Why is Little Meat Man? And why does ZIM love him so? HE LOVES HIM SO MUCH!
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
$3.99
MORNING IN AMERICA #5
(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A/CA) Claudia Aguirre
It's the end of the world, and the Sick Sisters are outflanked, outnumbered, and massively outgunned. When everything is falling apart around them, can they protect what's most important to them?
In Shops: Jul 10, 2019
$3.99
LONG CON #10
(W) Dylan Meconis, Ben Coleman (CA) Fred Stresing (A/CA) Ea Denich
The Long Con-clusion! Victor and Dez finally come face to face with the nefarious Special Guest and confront him for his crimes against the Con. But when the true, breathtaking scope of his conspiracy is revealed, our heroes must call upon all their allies (and some of their more emotionally vulnerable enemies)-to defeat the dark intelligence responsible for the apocalypse itself.
In Shops: Jul 03, 2019
$3.99
RICK & MORTY #52
(W) Kyle Starks (A) Philip Murphy (A/CA) Marc Ellerby (Variant) Savanna Ganucheau, Sarah Stern
In "The Mortian," Morty's crash landed on a random planet, and he's all by himself... just waiting for Rick to rescue him... when he runs into a race of cute alien creatures. How badly is he gonna screw this entire place up?
In Shops: Jul 31, 2019
$3.99
KILLERS #1 (of 4)
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
Written by B. CLAY MOORE
Art by FERNANDO DAGNINO
Cover A by JONBOY MEYERS
Cover B by DIEGO BERNARD
Cover C by KEN LASHLEY
Pre-Order Edition Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO
Blank Cover Also Available
Five deadly assassins are recruited into a game of cat and mouse by their former sensei, the mysterious Jonin!
But what does the Jonin want from them, and what do they gain out of helping him?
Each of these assassins can channel their ki—the spiritual energy within all beings—in different ways, granting them incredible powers, essentially making them “superninjas”!
$3.99 | 32 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 31st
PSI-LORDS #2
Written by FRED VAN LENTE
Art by RENATO GUEDES
Cover A by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Cover B by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
Cover C by STEPHANIE HANS
Pre-Order Edition Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
After an explosive escape from a cosmic prison, the team of amnesiac astronauts needs to find a way home!
But where is the ship that brought them here in the first place? And just who are these Psi-Lords they keep hearing about?
It’s a deadly scavenger hunt around the Gyre in search of a way back home, but this cosmic ring of decaying ships hides many threats within its aging walls!
$3.99 | 32 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 24th
FALLEN WORLD #3 (of 5)
Written by DAN ABNETT
Art by ADAM POLLINA
Cover A by BRETT BOOTH
Cover B by FERNANDO DAGNINO
Cover C by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
Pre-Order Edition Cover by DAVID MACK
The mind-controlled Bloodshot enlists the help of the Church Fallen to further his nefarious plans!
Rai comes face-to-face with the animalistic hybrids of the Kor’Tunga clan!
Can Rai stop the resurrection of Father, his greatest enemy, before it’s too late?
$3.99 | 32 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 10th
THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #5 (of 6)
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art by CAFU, KANO
Cover A by BUTCH GUICE
Cover B by RAÚL ALLÉN
Cover C by JACK HERBERT
Pre-Order Edition Cover by CAFU
Is Toyo Harada really dead?
The long-lost secret of Harada’s estranged son revealed!
Harada’s final allies stand strong as they protect their master’s vision!
$4.99 | 40 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 17th
LIVEWIRE #8
Written by VITA AYALA
Art by KANO
Cover A by KENNETH ROCAFORT
Cover B by PAUL RENAUD
Cover C by RAHZZAH
Pre-Order Edition Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH
Wanted fugitive Livewire reveals that the Psiot Security & Education Program is the evil organization OMEN to the world!
Will Phoebe Daniels choose to defend OMEN or go with Livewire and fight?
Find out in the climactic final issue of the second Livewire story arc, “Guardian”!
$3.99 | 32 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 24th
PUNK MAMBO #4 (of 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN
Art by ADAM GORHAM
Cover A by DAN BRERETON
Cover B by DAVID MACK
Cover C by CRIS DELARA
Pre-Order Edition Cover by ADAM GORHAM
Punk Mambo faces off against a sinister sorcerer!
What does Azaire want with the loa he’s collected?
Mambo reaches deep into her bag of tricks to level the playing field. Sex magic may or may not be involved. But voodoo dolls definitely are.
$3.99 | 32 pages | T+ | On Sale JULY 31st
RESONANT #1
(W) David Andry (A/CA) Alejandro Aragon (Variant) Nathan Gooden, Tim Daniel
A decade has passed since the first Waves hit, unleashing humanity's darkest impulses and plunging the world into chaos. Paxton, a single father of three, must venture from the secluded haven they've built to restock the medicine his chronically-ill youngest son needs to survive. When the somewhat routine trip goes awry, Paxton and his children-now separated-will battle everything in their path to reunite.
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
$3.99
SERA & ROYAL STARS #1
(W) Jon Tsuei (A/CA) Audrey Mok (Variant) Nathan Gooden, Tim Daniel
Civil war rages in the Empire of Parsa, and famine has struck. As the seasons refuse to turn, Princess Sera receives a vision from the deity Mitra telling her to find the Royal Stars and restore them to the heavens. Despite her kingdom and her troops' need of her command, Sera embarks on a quest to find the fallen stars-now trapped on earth-and save her people from dearth and death.
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
$3.99
HEATHEN #8
(Resolicitation)
(W) Natasha Alterici (A/CA) Natasha Alterici
After a stormy night at sea ends in tragedy, Aydis is forced off the ship and must now face the open ocean alone. Elsewhere, Brynhild and Sigurd finally reach the Valkyrie castle, only to find it deserted of all but one belligerent goddess.
In Shops: Jul 31, 2019
$3.99
QUEEN OF BAD DREAMS #3 (MR)
(W) Danny Lore (A/CA) Jordi Perez
After surviving an attack in her home, Daher decides to take Ava to the safest place she knows-but Viv, Daher's ex-wife, may have something to say about that. Ava is faced with the reality of normal life, while Daher gets up-close-and-personal with the Chases, and the power they wield in the waking world.
In Shops: Jul 31, 2019
$3.99
SHE SAID DESTROY #3 (MR)
(W) Joe Corallo (A/CA) Liana Kangas
The invasion has begun! With Brigid's forces poised to capture Fey, tensions rise between Iris and Raul. The witches can't agree on how to handle the incoming Light Knights, and once again responsibility falls on Winona's shoulders. Will the Morrigan remain a player in the shadows, or can Winona's devotion summon the full power of destruction?
In Shops: Jul 31, 2019
$3.99