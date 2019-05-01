Archie, Oni, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Oni Press, Valiant Entertainment, and Vault Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

Over, at Archie, things are headlined by a sequel to the most unlikely and bloody fun crossover of them all. That's right, if you thought Archie vs. Predator was wild, prepare yourselves for Archie vs. Predator 2. Plus, the Blossoms 666 series comes to an end, and the publishers celebrates fan-favorite artist Francesco Francavilla with a new hardcover showcasing his Archie work.

Over at Oni, in addition to ongoing series, it's a month full of original graphic novel releases, including Tea Dragon Festival, the Wait, What? guide to relationships and growing up, and the dark YA fantasy Kriss: Gift of Wrath. At Valiant, in addition to ongoing stories like Livewire and Punk Mambo, get ready for a battle of superninjas in the brand-new series Killers. And over at Vault, they're kicking off two new books, the post-apocalyptic saga Resonant and the epic fantasy Sera and the Royal Stars.

Check out everything these publishers have to offer in July below.

(Via Previews)