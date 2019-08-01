Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary checks in on Riverdale's first couple(s)

In 2009, Archie Comics not only answered the most pressing question in the Archie-verse... it answered it twice. Will Archie Andrews marry Betty, or Veronica? The arc saw both possibilities play out, and now Archie Comics is revisiting the world of this landmark arc. Ten years later, Michael Uslan is letting us know how both scenarios played out in Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary special. We have an exclusive sneak peek at the issue, as well as a horde of variant covers.

While Riverdale keeps chugging along on television with its Bugheads and Varchies, Uslan and artists Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli are bringing us back to basics with this six-issue series. What happened when Archie married Veronica? What happened when he married Betty? All of those possibilities are explored in the new series, as well as what changes have taken place in Riverdale itself.

Take a look at the new cover by Parent right here:

Credit: Archie Comics

“We are gathered here this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Archie weddings! After 10 years, the stories not only qualify as landmark but also as nostalgic," Uslan tells SYFY WIRE. "Plus, there is an entire new generation, not only of comic book readers, but of people who have followed the Riverdale television series, who would love a glimpse into the future of the former love triangle of Archie, Betty, and Veronica.”

“It's great to work with Michael Uslan on this, since he knows the Archieverse better than anybody else. We are both Archie fans first, so we put a lot of love and care into the unfolding world of these beloved characters," says Parent. "And sharing the art chores with my pal J. Bone is great, since we've worked together on Kevin Keller and Archie Meets Batman '66; we have a pretty good history together!”

The series will include special variant covers, drawn by J. Bone, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, and Aaron Lopresti. Lopresti's cover gives readers a glimpse of Archie's life with Veronica, and let's just say that Veronica seems less than pleased with him.

Courtesy of Archie Comics

Take a look at the rest of the variant covers in the gallery below, as well as a special glimpse into the married lives of Archie from the first issue itself!

Archie: The Married Life 10th Anniversary #1 will hit comic stands Aug. 7.