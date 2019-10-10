WIRE Buzz: Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot drops online; American Gods S3 filming; more

The new Midnight Society crept online a little early. Nickelodeon's new take on Are You Afraid of the Dark? is set to premiere this Friday, but the first episode has made its way online early. Based on show's first full-length trailer, it was clear that the reboot wasn't going to back down from the unnerving intensity of the original -- which was pretty substantial for a kids' show. Considering the new series will be limiting itself to three episodes, it seems likely it'll keep up the pace for the next two.

You can check out the full episode right here:

Video of Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) FULL EPISODE ️ ‘Part 1: Submitted For Approval’ | NickRewind

The reboot is penned by Ben David Grabinski and stars Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor, and Rafael Casal. It'll have its conventional TV premiere Friday, October 11 on Nickelodeon.

Next, American Gods have started gearing up for round three.

Entertainment Weekly reports the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel has started production on its third season in Lakeside, Wisconsin. The series' official Twitter account released the official image, which shows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) looking rather ominous.

As Season 3 has just begun filming, the show has added two more to its cast. Vikings actor Eric Johnson, who'll play the sheriff of Lakeside, and Pose star Dominique Jackson, will play Ms. World, the new iteration of Crispin Glover's Mr. World. Glover will also be appearing, alongside other newcomers including Marilyn Manson (the scourge of 90s parents everywhere), Herizen F. Guardiola, and Ashley Reyes. Charles “Chic” Eglee will serve as showrunner.

At this time, there's no official premiere date for Season 3.

Finally, the first trailer for the Chinese animated epic White Snake is here.

The film is based on the White Snake legend, which is regarded as one of the Four Great Chinese Folk Tales. Rather than a direct translation of the legend, it's more of a prequel, showing the budding love story between a snake catcher and a blind woman, who's really a powerful snake demon.

Video of White Snake [Official Subtitled Trailer] - Opens Nov. 15

Directed by Amp Wong & Ji Zhao, White Snake hopes to further expand the reach of Chinese animation to American audiences. It'll open in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, and then New York on Nov. 29 before expanding to select theaters nationwide.

