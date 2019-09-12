Are You Afraid of the Dark? trailer drags Midnight Society to the Carnival of Doom

Do you like scary stories, preferably ones told around the camp fire? If so, you’re in luck. Nickelodeon has unveiled the first official trailer for the rebooted Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which gives us an all-new Midnight Society as well as an all-new terrifying tale.

After providing fans with a tantalizing teaser that offered little in the way of story details but a lot in terms of mood (which is just another way of saying it made us jump out of our seats), the full trailer (below) for Nick’s new miniseries provides far more details. The Midnight Society’s newest member, Rachel (Lyliana Wray), proves her mettle with a story called “The Carnival of Doom,” only to have the carnival from her story come to town. That’s not good.

Video of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Official Trailer

What’s also not good are those malevolent-looking clowns on stilts that may haunt your dreams forever. Or the tall and slender carnival barker. Or the HOLY HELL WHAT IS THAT?! that emerges from the water to grab one of the society members. In fact, none of it’s any good.

Based on the trailer, it doesn't look as though the series has lost its edge from the original iteration — and the original '90s series was pretty intense for a kids' show.

This rebooted tale of terror is written by Ben David Grabinski and stars Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor (whose character may or may not throw up in the car), and Rafael Casal.

The original version of Are You Afraid of the Dark? was an anthology show created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel that ran for 91 episodes across seven seasons between 1990 and 2000, including a brief revival at the turn of the millennium. It centered on a group of kids that called themselves the Midnight Society that would gather in the woods to tell each other terrifying tales at night.

The new Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries, which consists of three hour-long episodes, starts scaring the hell out of us on Oct. 11.