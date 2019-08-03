Are You Afraid of the Dark? TV series lets its first teaser out of the shadows

If you were afraid of never hearing anything about the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival, especially since what was supposed to be an upcoming movie has been left for dead, don't worry because Nickelodeon’s TV redux is still alive—and we’ve finally got our claws on the teaser!

Even though the movie was buried after it recently lost writer Gary Dauberman, a limited series crawling with three hours of terror is coming to Nick this October. The teaser just materialized today like a ghost—or zombie, or—you get the point. The Midnight Society is back with an all-new cast and a twisted tale about the Carnival of Doom, which is nothing more than something they make up to scare each other until it comes to life.

The new members inducted into the Midnight Society are Gavin (Sam Ashe Arnold of Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.), Akiko (Mya Cech of Rim of the World and Always Be My Maybe), Louise (Tamara Smart of Artemis Fowl and The Worst Witch), Graham (Jeremy Taylor of It and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), and Rachel (Lylana Wray of Top Gun: Maverick and Black-ish).

Video of Are You Afraid of the Dark Official Teaser

No official word of Zeebo the Clown sightings yet, but the ringmaster of this creepy carnival, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

Produced by ACE Entertainment (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date), Are You Afraid of the Dark? is executive produced by ACE founder Matt Kalan and Spencer Berman. Also executive producing are writer BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and director Dean Isrealite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac).

All you ‘90s kids who remember the original might be shocked that the new Midnight Society actually light matches onscreen (the actors weren’t allowed to light matches for on camera because of anxious parents). You see flashes of a match, shadows and candlelight flickering on the kids’ faces, what is either a prankster in face paint or an actual zombie, and something nightmarish with a top hat and a huge gaping mouth. Whatever that top hat thing is (Mr. Top Hat?), it’s pure nightmare fuel.

Do you think Zeebo is going to make an appearance? It is an Are You Afraid of the Dark? carnival, after all…

(via Bloody-Disgusting)